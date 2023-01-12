 

J. Prince Comes to Son's Defense as He's Accused of Abandoning Takeoff's Body After Shooting

J. Prince Comes to Son's Defense as He's Accused of Abandoning Takeoff's Body After Shooting
Instagram
Celebrity

The music executive sets the record straight as he and his family faced backlash following the Migos star's death, especially after they held a memorial at the location where the rapper was killed.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - J. Prince is clearing up his son's name. The music executive has defended J. Prince Jr. amid allegations that the latter abandoned Takeoff's body after the shooting incident in Texas.

The 58-year-old offered his two cents when appearing on the "Givin Them the Business" podcast. He claimed the viral video of his son walking by the late Migos member was just a small glimpse at what was really going on.

"You know one of the biggest lies that was told - he walked by Takeoff body as if he was heartless and didn't care," the CEO and co-founder of Rap-A-Lot explained. "And in reality, Junior, my cousin Michael that's here with me, they was there with TakeOff from the beginning to the end."

"Even when they walked by, they took three seconds of an hour and some situation when Mike and Junior was walking by," J. Prince continued. "He actually went in the restroom to wash blood off his hands [from] when he had reached up under Takeoff head to pick him up and his fingers went in it."

  Editors' Pick

J. Prince and his family have drawn backlash following Takeoff's death, especially after they held a memorial at the location where the rapper was killed. One Twitter user in particular argued, "You would've thought J Prince Jr died but no…. This entire memorial is BS."

"J Prince should be ashamed of himself," another raged. "why tf would you put y'all name in flowers at a Takeoff memorial site? Go tf to hell!!!"

J. Prince did not attend Takeoff's funeral. However, he honored the emcee by placing hundreds of roses outside 810 Billiards and Bowling. Doves were also released in the latter's honor.

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes With Fans Multiple Times
Related Posts
J. Prince Fires Back at NBA YoungBoy: 'You're a Dumb Boy'

J. Prince Fires Back at NBA YoungBoy: 'You're a Dumb Boy'

Latest News
LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video
  • Jan 12, 2023

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis
  • Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis

Odell Beckham Jr. Seen Hurling Abuse at Passenger While Being Escorted Off Flight in Bodycam Footage
  • Jan 12, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. Seen Hurling Abuse at Passenger While Being Escorted Off Flight in Bodycam Footage

J. Prince Comes to Son's Defense as He's Accused of Abandoning Takeoff's Body After Shooting
  • Jan 12, 2023

J. Prince Comes to Son's Defense as He's Accused of Abandoning Takeoff's Body After Shooting

Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Jeff Beck's Sudden Passing
  • Jan 12, 2023

Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Jeff Beck's Sudden Passing

The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes With Fans Multiple Times
  • Jan 12, 2023

The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes With Fans Multiple Times

Most Read
Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'
Celebrity

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles at Daughter's First Birthday Bash

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles at Daughter's First Birthday Bash

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Keke Palmer Gives Special Shout-Out to Nicki Minaj for Helping Her With Artsy Maternity Shoot

Keke Palmer Gives Special Shout-Out to Nicki Minaj for Helping Her With Artsy Maternity Shoot