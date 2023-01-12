The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes With Fans Multiple Times

Instagram Celebrity

When making the honest confession about their sex lives, EDM duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart cannot help but burst into laughter as they detail their experiences.

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Chainsmokers became unfiltered in a new interview. When appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart admitted that they had threesomes with fans on more than one occasion.

Alex and Drew made the honest confession after the host asked, "How often do people propose threesomes with the two of you and how often have you accepted?" Alex then burst into laughter, while Drew answered, "Seldom." The former then jokingly asked the host back, "Does it count if it's international?"

Recalling their first experience, the 37-year-old shared, "I think we were both like, 'What the f**k just happened?' ... Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?" He further noted, "It's weird... I'm not gonna lie."

While Alex explained that their threesomes just started happening, Drew added that it hasn't happened in a long time. The latter went on to elaborate that it happened because they used to share hotel rooms in the early days of their music careers. He also joked, "[The] European government doesn't separate their beds."

Alex and Drew's personal lives have made headlines over the years. Back in 2018, Alex's then girlfriend, Tori Woodward, exposed him for cheating on her with a blonde woman.

In January of that year, Tori shared on Instagram Stories some photos taken from CCTV video showing Alex making out with the woman. In one of the snaps, she fumed, "Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don't ever forget it."

"They'll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought," Tori captioned another image. She added, "That 'psycho b***h' from Vegas, the 'lame Instagram model' caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched."

