Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Their first child, a baby boy, is truly a blessing for the 'Dancing with the Stars' couple as they had been struggling through 'two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests.'

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy have a really beautiful way to kick off 2023. On Wednesday, January 11, the "Dancing with the Stars" couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child together on Tuesday.

The pair treated their Instagram followers to a first-look picture of their newborn. The black-and-white photo saw the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb. Val, meanwhile, cradled both their hands in his own.

"Our world is forever changed," the professional dancers captioned their joint Instagram post. "1.10.2023."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, has yet to share more details about their baby including his name. Jenna, however, previously discussed baby names in an interview with PEOPLE. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," she shared back in July. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

Later in January, Jenna said that she might change her mind when her baby boy arrived. "I'm a visual person for sure," she explained. "And so I have this weird thing where I don't want to be 100 percent set on it, even though we both love it."

She continued, "I really want to see him first before we make that decision," she added. "So far we have one that I'm pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of."

Their first child is truly a blessing for Jenna and Val as they had been struggling through "two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests." She shared at the time, "it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

"I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE," she showed support to fellow women who experienced the same thing. "It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don't give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen," she concluded.

