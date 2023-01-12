 

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

Their first child, a baby boy, is truly a blessing for the 'Dancing with the Stars' couple as they had been struggling through 'two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests.'

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy have a really beautiful way to kick off 2023. On Wednesday, January 11, the "Dancing with the Stars" couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child together on Tuesday.

The pair treated their Instagram followers to a first-look picture of their newborn. The black-and-white photo saw the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb. Val, meanwhile, cradled both their hands in his own.

"Our world is forever changed," the professional dancers captioned their joint Instagram post. "1.10.2023."

  Editors' Pick

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, has yet to share more details about their baby including his name. Jenna, however, previously discussed baby names in an interview with PEOPLE. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," she shared back in July. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

Later in January, Jenna said that she might change her mind when her baby boy arrived. "I'm a visual person for sure," she explained. "And so I have this weird thing where I don't want to be 100 percent set on it, even though we both love it."

She continued, "I really want to see him first before we make that decision," she added. "So far we have one that I'm pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of."

Their first child is truly a blessing for Jenna and Val as they had been struggling through "two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests." She shared at the time, "it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

"I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE," she showed support to fellow women who experienced the same thing. "It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don't give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen," she concluded.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jeremy Renner Faces 'a Long Road to Recovery' After Snowplow Accident

Austin Butler Has Kind Words for Kaia Gerber's ex Jacob Elordi for Playing Elvis Presley Next
Related Posts
Jenna Johnson Shows Off Huge Diamond Engagement Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson Shows Off Huge Diamond Engagement Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

Latest News
Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling
  • Jan 12, 2023

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala
  • Jan 12, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala

Milly Alcock Seemingly Reacts to Her Viral Drunk Behavior at Golden Globes
  • Jan 12, 2023

Milly Alcock Seemingly Reacts to Her Viral Drunk Behavior at Golden Globes

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology
  • Jan 12, 2023

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'

Michael Flatley Is Recovering After Undergoing Surgery Amid Battle With 'Aggressive' Cancer
  • Jan 12, 2023

Michael Flatley Is Recovering After Undergoing Surgery Amid Battle With 'Aggressive' Cancer

Most Read
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides
Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles at Daughter's First Birthday Bash

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles at Daughter's First Birthday Bash