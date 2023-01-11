 

Claire Danes Admits Her Pregnancy Wasn't Planned as She Debuts Baby Bump at Golden Globes 2023

While displaying her growing belly on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards, the 'Homeland' alum dishes on her latest pregnancy, feeling grateful she's 'out of the nausea phase.'

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Claire Danes showed off her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The pregnant "Little Women" star and her husband Hugh Dancy - who already have sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and four-year-old Rowan together - announced this week that they are expecting their third child.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, she stepped out at the glitzy ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in a white lace gown showing off her changing figure. Discussing her pregnancy, she admitted it was "not so expected."

"Mama mode is all right, this one was - not so expected - but we're thrilled and here we go! We're delighted! It's gonna be a pretty spin, we have two boys, 10 and four. But it's wonderful, I'm in the second trimester, which is the more forgiving chapter. So, I'm grateful we're out of the nausea phase," she told Entertainment Tonight.

  Editors' Pick

When she was expecting her second child, Claire admitted to looking forward to "retiring for a little while." She said in 2018, "I feel pretty knocked up at this point. I am definitely with child. I feel okay. I've been doing a bit of traveling and tap dancing, as I call it, which is my term for letting people know that I've been making work and encourage them to see it. Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to."

"The Fleishman Is in Trouble" star admitted getting to take time off from filming "Homeland" was a "huge luxury" as, with her first pregnancy, she was on set until she was eight months pregnant. She added, "It feels like a huge luxury. When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."

The couple got married in 2009 after meeting on set of "Evening" in 2006.

