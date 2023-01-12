Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Instagram Celebrity

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has a special treat for fans. When giving shout-outs to all of his children, the "Miss Independent" singer shared the first photo of his son with influencer Sade.

On Tuesday, January 10, the singer re-shared pictures of all of his kids, which were originally posted by his baby mamas. In one of the snaps, the musician could be seen smiling to the camera while his son was sucking his finger in front of him.

In follow-up posts, Ne-Yo gushed, "I am blessed." He went on to raved, "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."

The baby reportedly was conceived while Ne-Yo was still married to Crystal Smith. In September 2022, it was rumored that the musician got Sade pregnant again.

At that time, The Neighborhood Talk Instagram account posted a video of Sade, whose Instagram page is @ItsBigSade, showing off her growing baby bump. Sade, clad in a mini black bodysuit, could be seen cradling her pregnant belly while moving her body left and right as she tried to expose her tummy.

As for Crystal, she filed for divorce from Ne-Yo after exposing his alleged infidelity. She submitted the divorce papers on August 1, claiming that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation." She added in her court documents that he "fathered a child with another woman."

Crystal listed the date of her and Ne-Yo's separation as July 22. She went on to note that she has been taking the couple's three children since their split.

Prior to the divorce petition, Crystal aired out Ne-Yo's dirty laundry in a lengthy Instagram post. "8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement," she lamented.

