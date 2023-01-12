 

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade
Instagram
Celebrity

In the said picture, which was shared on Instagram Story, the 'Miss Independent' hitmaker can be seen smiling to the camera while his toddler son is sucking his finger in front of him.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has a special treat for fans. When giving shout-outs to all of his children, the "Miss Independent" singer shared the first photo of his son with influencer Sade.

On Tuesday, January 10, the singer re-shared pictures of all of his kids, which were originally posted by his baby mamas. In one of the snaps, the musician could be seen smiling to the camera while his son was sucking his finger in front of him.

In follow-up posts, Ne-Yo gushed, "I am blessed." He went on to raved, "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."

  Editors' Pick

The baby reportedly was conceived while Ne-Yo was still married to Crystal Smith. In September 2022, it was rumored that the musician got Sade pregnant again.

At that time, The Neighborhood Talk Instagram account posted a video of Sade, whose Instagram page is @ItsBigSade, showing off her growing baby bump. Sade, clad in a mini black bodysuit, could be seen cradling her pregnant belly while moving her body left and right as she tried to expose her tummy.

As for Crystal, she filed for divorce from Ne-Yo after exposing his alleged infidelity. She submitted the divorce papers on August 1, claiming that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation." She added in her court documents that he "fathered a child with another woman."

Crystal listed the date of her and Ne-Yo's separation as July 22. She went on to note that she has been taking the couple's three children since their split.

Prior to the divorce petition, Crystal aired out Ne-Yo's dirty laundry in a lengthy Instagram post. "8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement," she lamented.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Logic to Release Independent Debut Album 'College Park' in February

Gunna Breaks Silence Since His Release From Jail, Shows Support for Young Thug
Related Posts
Woman Defends Ne-Yo After He Gets Handsy With Her in Video

Woman Defends Ne-Yo After He Gets Handsy With Her in Video

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo Reportedly Expecting Another Baby With Alleged BM Sade Amid Crystal Smith Divorce

Ne-Yo Reportedly Expecting Another Baby With Alleged BM Sade Amid Crystal Smith Divorce

Ne-Yo Slammed by Summer Walker for Refusing to Pay Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Alimony in Divorce

Ne-Yo Slammed by Summer Walker for Refusing to Pay Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Alimony in Divorce

Latest News
Sinitta Fakes Her Age on Dating App
  • Jan 12, 2023

Sinitta Fakes Her Age on Dating App

Gunna Breaks Silence Since His Release From Jail, Shows Support for Young Thug
  • Jan 12, 2023

Gunna Breaks Silence Since His Release From Jail, Shows Support for Young Thug

Model Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56, Anna Wintour Pays Tribute
  • Jan 12, 2023

Model Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56, Anna Wintour Pays Tribute

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade
  • Jan 12, 2023

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

'Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Lead 2023 SAG Nominees
  • Jan 12, 2023

'Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Lead 2023 SAG Nominees

Meghan King Mourning Family Unit She Lost, Two Years After Finalizing Jim Edmonds Divorce
  • Jan 12, 2023

Meghan King Mourning Family Unit She Lost, Two Years After Finalizing Jim Edmonds Divorce

Most Read
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides
Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle