Gunna Breaks Silence Since His Release From Jail, Shows Support for Young Thug

The 'Pushin P' hitmaker's post insinuates that he didn't snitch on his longtime collaborator and his other incarcerated friends to secure his release back in December 2022.

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gunna has broken his silence since being released from jail. When sharing his first Instagram post, the "Pushin P" hitmaker showed support for his friend and frequent collaborator, Young Thug.



On Tuesday, January 10, the emcee shared a photo of himself sitting alone in a living room as he went all back from head to toe. "N***as acting like they switching to a side But it's only one side . #YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!" he wrote in the caption.

Gunna's post insinuated that he didn't snitch on Thug and his other incarcerated friends to secure his release. The former was hit with snitching allegation after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act on December 14, 2020.

Gunna took an Alford plea, meaning that he entered a guilty plea to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that same charge as a form of self-preservation. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but it was commuted to time served.

Gunna's lawyer denied the accusations. Thug's sister, Dolly White, also asked the public to refrain from referring to Gunna as a snitch. Can y'all please stop saying that people ratted, and people this-and-that?" she said in a video. "It's not making anybody better, it's not making nothing good, bro. Nothing that's going on is...helping my brother."

"So can y'all please stop that? Can y'all please stop? If y'all love Gunna, then y'all give him support." Dolly added. Slamming those who floated the allegations against Gunna, she continued, "Like, what the f**k y'all over there doing? Y'all tripping."

Dolly additionally explained that she hasn't discussed Gunna on social media due to legal reasons. "I haven't posted him because I was just told that nobody really supposed to have communications with each other right now," she said. "So I don't want to mess up his s**t, so why would I just and post it?"

