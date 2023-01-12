 

Gunna Breaks Silence Since His Release From Jail, Shows Support for Young Thug

Gunna Breaks Silence Since His Release From Jail, Shows Support for Young Thug
Instagram/Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Pushin P' hitmaker's post insinuates that he didn't snitch on his longtime collaborator and his other incarcerated friends to secure his release back in December 2022.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gunna has broken his silence since being released from jail. When sharing his first Instagram post, the "Pushin P" hitmaker showed support for his friend and frequent collaborator, Young Thug.

On Tuesday, January 10, the emcee shared a photo of himself sitting alone in a living room as he went all back from head to toe. "N***as acting like they switching to a side But it's only one side . #YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!" he wrote in the caption.

Gunna's post insinuated that he didn't snitch on Thug and his other incarcerated friends to secure his release. The former was hit with snitching allegation after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act on December 14, 2020.

  Editors' Pick

Gunna took an Alford plea, meaning that he entered a guilty plea to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that same charge as a form of self-preservation. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but it was commuted to time served.

Gunna's lawyer denied the accusations. Thug's sister, Dolly White, also asked the public to refrain from referring to Gunna as a snitch. Can y'all please stop saying that people ratted, and people this-and-that?" she said in a video. "It's not making anybody better, it's not making nothing good, bro. Nothing that's going on is...helping my brother."

"So can y'all please stop that? Can y'all please stop? If y'all love Gunna, then y'all give him support." Dolly added. Slamming those who floated the allegations against Gunna, she continued, "Like, what the f**k y'all over there doing? Y'all tripping."

Dolly additionally explained that she hasn't discussed Gunna on social media due to legal reasons. "I haven't posted him because I was just told that nobody really supposed to have communications with each other right now," she said. "So I don't want to mess up his s**t, so why would I just and post it?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Gillie Da Kid Lashes Out at 'Old Heads' Who Dress Young: 'You're Corny'
Related Posts
Gunna's Charity Event Canceled by Walmart Amid Snitching Allegations

Gunna's Charity Event Canceled by Walmart Amid Snitching Allegations

Young Thug's Sister Speaks on Gunna's Release Amid Snitching Allegations

Young Thug's Sister Speaks on Gunna's Release Amid Snitching Allegations

Gunna All Smiles With Friends in New Photos After Released From Jail

Gunna All Smiles With Friends in New Photos After Released From Jail

Gunna Smiles as He Walks Out of Jail

Gunna Smiles as He Walks Out of Jail

Latest News
Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Accusing Her of Lying About Getting Shot by Tory Lanez
  • Jan 12, 2023

50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Accusing Her of Lying About Getting Shot by Tory Lanez

Jana Kramer Confirms Long-Distance Relationship With New Boyfriend
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jana Kramer Confirms Long-Distance Relationship With New Boyfriend

Fredo Bang's BM Princess Annie Clears Up Confusion on Her and Wife Sevyn's Children
  • Jan 12, 2023

Fredo Bang's BM Princess Annie Clears Up Confusion on Her and Wife Sevyn's Children

Jenna Ortega Regrets Not Doing More With Her 'Wednesday' Dance
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jenna Ortega Regrets Not Doing More With Her 'Wednesday' Dance

Gillie Da Kid Lashes Out at 'Old Heads' Who Dress Young: 'You're Corny'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Gillie Da Kid Lashes Out at 'Old Heads' Who Dress Young: 'You're Corny'

Most Read
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides
Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle