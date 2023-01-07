 

Bedridden Jeremy Renner Poses With ICU Team, Thanks Them for Looking After Him

The 'Hawkeye' actor is grateful to the medical team at the hospital where he's currently being treated as he is recuperating from serious injuries following snowplough accident.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner has expressed his gratitude to his ICU team. The 52-year-old actor has received treatment in intensive care since being run over by his own snowplough at his Lake Tahoe ranch and Jeremy took to Instagram to thank the medical team who have been looking after him.

"Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote along with a picture that shows him in his hospital bed, with a number of medical professionals standing around him."

The accident came after Jeremy tried to help remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home in Tahoe. Jeremy was struck by a snowplough and left "completely crushed" by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident.

A doctor - who lived nearby - fixed a tourniquet to his leg, which was bleeding heavily, until the actor was airlifted to hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

His family released a statement thanking fans, saying they were "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support." The Washoe county sheriff, Darin Balaam, said earlier this week, "At this point in the investigation... we believe this is a tragic accident."

"The Avengers" actor has been flooded with well-wishes from fellow Marvel co-stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Bettany as he recovers, with famous faces including Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom, and Heidi Klum also sending him uplifting messages.

