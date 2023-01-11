Gwyneth Paltrow Loves Cocaine-Fueled Party in '90s Hollywood

Instagram Celebrity

The Goop founder suggests doing cocaine and sleeping with 'some rando' were the norms for celebrities in Hollywood before camera phones came into existence.

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow remembers that celebrities could "talk about doing cocaine" or "go home with some rando" before camera phones came into existence. The 50-year-old star discussed a wilder time for the rich and famous before everyone carried a camera in their pocket with the ability to share photos with the world on social media.

"It was great, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught. You could just be at a bar having fun, dance on the table... There were no camera phones, especially in New York, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know," she told James Corden when talking about fame in the 1990s on "The Late Late Show".

Back in 2015, Gwyneth admitted in an interview that the hardest drug she has ever taken is "ecstasy."

Meanwhile, the "Iron Man" actress and Goop founder recently insisted she doesn't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.

She said, "I'm not a big resolutions person because I think it sets us up to fail. I try to set broader goals and work toward them all year. I think about the little incremental changes I can make as opposed to some big sweeping thing."

"Also, I'm so old now and have been doing this for so long that I kind of have nothing left to quit. It becomes about less-tangible things."

"I think the new year is a good time to reassess, What kind of leader do I want to be? What are my goals at work? What kind of parent do I want to be now that my kids are older? I always imagine an ideal future state - and then I think about, What do I need to do to get there?"

