Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles on Daughter's First Birthday Bash

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown and Diamond Brown seemingly had a blast celebrating their daughter's birthday. The "Under the Influence" hitmaker and his baby mama were seen smiling ear-to-ear at Lovely's Winter Wonderland-themed milestone party.



The event took place on Sunday, December 8. In one of the pictures shared on Instagram, both Chris and Diamond could be seen planting a sweet kiss on Lovely's cheeks as they posed behind a cute pony.

One video, meanwhile, showed the parents looking excited after the cake came out. At that time, Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" played in the background.

Those in attendance included Chris' other children. They are 8-year-old daughter Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, as well as 3-year-old son Aeko Catori, whom he shares with ex Ammika Harris.

Diamond announced her child's arrival on Instagram back in January 2022. At that time, she posted a photo of the newborn along with the baby's measurements. However, she covered the infant's face with a brown heart emoji.

"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown," the model wrote in the caption. "My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy.."

Later that month, Diamond let out a photo that saw a man's fingers touching the baby lightly as he held a pacifier. The picture prompted Internet sleuths to assume that it was Chris' hand featured in the shot.

