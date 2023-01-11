Porsha Williams and Husband Simon Guobadia Mourn Death of His Mom

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum reveals in an Instagram tribute that her mother-in-law, Martina Guobadia, passed away following a battle with dementia.

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia mourned the death of his mother, Martina Guobadia. Taking to their respective social media accounts, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum and her husband paid their final tributes to her.

Making use of Instagram, the 41-year-old reality star shared several photos of her and Simon posing alongside her late mother-in-law. She began her caption by writing, "My heart is with my love today after the passing of his mummy Mrs. Martina Guobadia."

"His mother suffered from dementia but the past couple times including the time I was able to meet her she was in good spirits and aware," she added. "I thank God for those moments for Simon and i'm blessed to have been able to be in her presence."

Porsha went on to remember Martina as "a warm and kind and very loving mother." She further noted, "Gone from this earth, yet she will never be forgotten. Thank you all for the love and prayers that you have sent to the Guobadia family at this time. May her soul rest in peace."

Porsha's post arrived after Simon confirmed his mother's death on his own page. "We lost our precious mummy in the last day. She was about to turn 81 years old this month. She was peaceful, loving, soft spoken, endearing to everyone she ever met. She had nothing but kind words for everyone she ever encountered," he wrote.

"We mourn her loss with a sense of gratitude to God that we got to experience this type of love that will live with us forever," the entrepreneur continued. "She is survived by 7 children she had nothing but love regardless of whether she birthed them or not. She would be missed. Rest in perfect peace mummy."

