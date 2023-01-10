 

Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Movie

Paul Rudd's titular superhero appears to make a pact with Jonathan Majors' main villain, but he may end up sacrificing his life to save his loved ones in a duel with Kang the Conqueror.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marvel Entertainment has shared a new look at its upcoming release, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania". Making its way out on Monday night, January 9 during the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game, it teases the major showdown between one of the titular characters and the main villain.

The video sees Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror promising to give Paul Rudd's Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man a chance to make up the time he lost with his family. In return, Kang asks Scott to bring him something that he needs.

Despite a warning from Hope's (Evangeline Lilly) mom Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) not to trust Kang, Scott accepts the offer. Obviously, things don't end well between the two, with Kang seemingly threatening to harm Scott's loved ones.

  Editors' Pick

The video offers a glimpse of a duel between the titular superhero and the main villain, during which Scott appears to be ready to sacrifice himself. "I don't have to win. We both just have to lose," he tells Kang during their fight.

The trailer also unveils the first look at M.O.D.O.K. There's still no word on who is playing the classic fan-favorite comic villain, but there's a brief shot of him without his helmet and he looks like Corey Stoll, who played the villain, Darren Cross a.k.a. Yellowjacket, in the first "Ant-Man" movie.

In "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania", which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Peyton Reed returns to direct the film, with the script written by Jeff Loveness. Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard are producing. The movie is set for release in the U.S. on February 17.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'
Related Posts
First 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Explores 'Secret Universe Beneath Ours'

First 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Explores 'Secret Universe Beneath Ours'

Bill Murray Confirms He'll Play Villain in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Bill Murray Confirms He'll Play Villain in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Sequel Completes Principal Filming

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Sequel Completes Principal Filming

Bill Murray Spills He Has Role in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Bill Murray Spills He Has Role in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Latest News
Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer
  • Jan 10, 2023

Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'
  • Jan 10, 2023

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides
  • Jan 10, 2023

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle
  • Jan 10, 2023

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl
  • Jan 10, 2023

50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl

'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again
  • Jan 10, 2023

'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again

Most Read
Jane Fonda and Her Co-Stars Became 'Problem for Director' on Set of '80 for Brady'
Movie

Jane Fonda and Her Co-Stars Became 'Problem for Director' on Set of '80 for Brady'

Brendan Fraser Hopes 'The Whale' Can Change How Society Looks at Obese People

Brendan Fraser Hopes 'The Whale' Can Change How Society Looks at Obese People

Sam Mendes Believes Gender-Neutral Awards Are 'Perfectly Reasonable'

Sam Mendes Believes Gender-Neutral Awards Are 'Perfectly Reasonable'

Nicolas Cage Insists James Dean Had 'Perfect Career' Because He Only Made Three Movies

Nicolas Cage Insists James Dean Had 'Perfect Career' Because He Only Made Three Movies

Lacey Chabert Is Eager to Make Appearance in 'Mean Girls: The Musical'

Lacey Chabert Is Eager to Make Appearance in 'Mean Girls: The Musical'

'M3GAN' Beats Box Office Predictions, but Fails to Scare 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'M3GAN' Beats Box Office Predictions, but Fails to Scare 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Hugh Jackman Details Six-Month Training Schedule for His Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman Details Six-Month Training Schedule for His Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Director Rian Johnson Reveals Inspiration Behind Mona Lisa Stunt

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Director Rian Johnson Reveals Inspiration Behind Mona Lisa Stunt