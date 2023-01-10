Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Movie

Paul Rudd's titular superhero appears to make a pact with Jonathan Majors' main villain, but he may end up sacrificing his life to save his loved ones in a duel with Kang the Conqueror.

Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marvel Entertainment has shared a new look at its upcoming release, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania". Making its way out on Monday night, January 9 during the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game, it teases the major showdown between one of the titular characters and the main villain.

The video sees Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror promising to give Paul Rudd's Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man a chance to make up the time he lost with his family. In return, Kang asks Scott to bring him something that he needs.

Despite a warning from Hope's (Evangeline Lilly) mom Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) not to trust Kang, Scott accepts the offer. Obviously, things don't end well between the two, with Kang seemingly threatening to harm Scott's loved ones.

The video offers a glimpse of a duel between the titular superhero and the main villain, during which Scott appears to be ready to sacrifice himself. "I don't have to win. We both just have to lose," he tells Kang during their fight.

The trailer also unveils the first look at M.O.D.O.K. There's still no word on who is playing the classic fan-favorite comic villain, but there's a brief shot of him without his helmet and he looks like Corey Stoll, who played the villain, Darren Cross a.k.a. Yellowjacket, in the first "Ant-Man" movie.

In "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania", which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Peyton Reed returns to direct the film, with the script written by Jeff Loveness. Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard are producing. The movie is set for release in the U.S. on February 17.

You can share this post!