50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl

The 'In Da Club' rapper insists that the Roc Nation founder, who serves as the NFL's Live Music and Entertainment strategist, still holds 'some energy' towards him after he allegedly tried to ban him from 2022 Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent suggests that Jay-Z still dislikes him. The "In Da Club" rapper has said in a new interview that he believes the Roc Nation founder intentionally left him out of last year's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

In an interview with media personality Big Boy, Fif reflected on almost being left out of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show because he isn't Jay-Z's "cup of tea." Jay-Z serves as the NFL's Live Music and Entertainment strategist.

"I got the call before the [Super Bowl Pepsi] ad went out. I wasn't in the ad because of, Jay-Z and them was putting it together," 50 Cent recalled. "So I think they still harbor some energy towards me."

Big Boy then asked if Fiddy truly believed he was purposefully excluded from the promotional ad. "No. I think that they were saying that the NFL had some issues with me. I don't know what those issues are," the "Power" mogul answered. "What is the issue? You see what I'm sayin'?"

50 Cent later mentioned a conversation with Eminem where he learned that Eminem wouldn't perform without him. "With N.O.R.E, [Jay-Z] had communication, he said, 'Yeah, I talked to the big homie, he was telling me the white boy [Eminem] wouldn't do it without 50.' Right? And that's when I start saying crazy stuff, I look and I go, 'Oh, now that's your big homie.' "

Fiddy then remarked about Hov seemingly mirroring the looks of Jean-Michel Basquiat. "You image yourself after a gay painter. Big homie wanna look like a gay painter," the "P.I.M.P." spitter said.

Big Boy looked confused but 50 Cent returned to his story about the halftime show. "Em was looking at the entire legacy. The whole thing with Em, Dr. Dre, myself," the rapper continued.

Additionally, Fif stated that he was already in communication to perform at the Super Bowl, but the promotional ad was set in motion. Fif also said when he attempted to reach out to learn "what the complications" were, he didn't receive a straight answer. "I have to believe that was something from them," he further shared, alluding to there being an issue with Jay-Z.

Upon learning of 50 Cent's story, Big Boy wondered if the two hip-hop icons discussed the confusion between them. In response, the 47-year-old Queens-born emcee said, "We don't need to talk about nothin'."

This isn't the first time Fif complained about Jay-Z not wanting him at the Super Bowl. He first emerged with the accusation just two months after the outstanding performance. "Why would he have to say that should be the question?" Fif wrote alongside a screenshot of a headline about Eminem didn't want to perform without Fif. "NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. LOL."

