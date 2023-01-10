 

50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl

50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Music

The 'In Da Club' rapper insists that the Roc Nation founder, who serves as the NFL's Live Music and Entertainment strategist, still holds 'some energy' towards him after he allegedly tried to ban him from 2022 Super Bowl Halftime performance.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent suggests that Jay-Z still dislikes him. The "In Da Club" rapper has said in a new interview that he believes the Roc Nation founder intentionally left him out of last year's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

In an interview with media personality Big Boy, Fif reflected on almost being left out of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show because he isn't Jay-Z's "cup of tea." Jay-Z serves as the NFL's Live Music and Entertainment strategist.

"I got the call before the [Super Bowl Pepsi] ad went out. I wasn't in the ad because of, Jay-Z and them was putting it together," 50 Cent recalled. "So I think they still harbor some energy towards me."

Big Boy then asked if Fiddy truly believed he was purposefully excluded from the promotional ad. "No. I think that they were saying that the NFL had some issues with me. I don't know what those issues are," the "Power" mogul answered. "What is the issue? You see what I'm sayin'?"

  Editors' Pick

50 Cent later mentioned a conversation with Eminem where he learned that Eminem wouldn't perform without him. "With N.O.R.E, [Jay-Z] had communication, he said, 'Yeah, I talked to the big homie, he was telling me the white boy [Eminem] wouldn't do it without 50.' Right? And that's when I start saying crazy stuff, I look and I go, 'Oh, now that's your big homie.' "

Fiddy then remarked about Hov seemingly mirroring the looks of Jean-Michel Basquiat. "You image yourself after a gay painter. Big homie wanna look like a gay painter," the "P.I.M.P." spitter said.

Big Boy looked confused but 50 Cent returned to his story about the halftime show. "Em was looking at the entire legacy. The whole thing with Em, Dr. Dre, myself," the rapper continued.

Additionally, Fif stated that he was already in communication to perform at the Super Bowl, but the promotional ad was set in motion. Fif also said when he attempted to reach out to learn "what the complications" were, he didn't receive a straight answer. "I have to believe that was something from them," he further shared, alluding to there being an issue with Jay-Z.

Upon learning of 50 Cent's story, Big Boy wondered if the two hip-hop icons discussed the confusion between them. In response, the 47-year-old Queens-born emcee said, "We don't need to talk about nothin'."

This isn't the first time Fif complained about Jay-Z not wanting him at the Super Bowl. He first emerged with the accusation just two months after the outstanding performance. "Why would he have to say that should be the question?" Fif wrote alongside a screenshot of a headline about Eminem didn't want to perform without Fif. "NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. LOL."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hugh Jackman Denies Using Steroids to Get Jacked as Wolverine, Jokes His Diet May Get Him in Trouble

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle
Related Posts
50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

50 Cent Advised by Plastic Surgeon in Penis Enhancement Lawsuit to Sue The Shade Room Instead

50 Cent Advised by Plastic Surgeon in Penis Enhancement Lawsuit to Sue The Shade Room Instead

50 Cent Slammed by CHIKA for Mocking Megan Thee Stallion With Jussie Smollett Meme

50 Cent Slammed by CHIKA for Mocking Megan Thee Stallion With Jussie Smollett Meme

50 Cent and Joe Budden Mock Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

50 Cent and Joe Budden Mock Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

Latest News
Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer
  • Jan 10, 2023

Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'
  • Jan 10, 2023

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides
  • Jan 10, 2023

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle
  • Jan 10, 2023

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl
  • Jan 10, 2023

50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z Still Dislikes Him as He Stands by Claim Hov Didn't Want Him for Super Bowl

'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again
  • Jan 10, 2023

'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again

Most Read
Eminem Turns Down $8 Million Offer to Perform at Qatar World Cup, Says 50 Cent
Music

Eminem Turns Down $8 Million Offer to Perform at Qatar World Cup, Says 50 Cent

Robbie Williams Keen to Return to Glastonbury

Robbie Williams Keen to Return to Glastonbury

Artist of the Week: Ari Lennox

Artist of the Week: Ari Lennox

Lizzo Would Jump at the Chance to Play Flute for Adele

Lizzo Would Jump at the Chance to Play Flute for Adele

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

The Weeknd Celebrates 'Dawn FM' 1-Year Anniversary With 'Is There Someone Else?' Sultry Music Video

The Weeknd Celebrates 'Dawn FM' 1-Year Anniversary With 'Is There Someone Else?' Sultry Music Video

Steve Perry Withdraws Lawsuit Against Journey Bandmates

Steve Perry Withdraws Lawsuit Against Journey Bandmates

Nick Carter Pours His Heart Out in 'Very Emotional' Song About Late Brother Aaron

Nick Carter Pours His Heart Out in 'Very Emotional' Song About Late Brother Aaron

Miley Cyrus Sings New Single That Samples Bruno Mars' Song in Naked Shower Video

Miley Cyrus Sings New Single That Samples Bruno Mars' Song in Naked Shower Video