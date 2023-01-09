 

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing
Instagram/Mary McCartney
Celebrity

The 'Tug of War' musician was almost hit by a car when he returned to the iconic Abbey Road crossing to film a documentary with his daughter Mary McCartney.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney nearly got hit by a car on the Beatles' iconic Abbey Road crossing while making a documentary with his daughter Mary. She's revealed her dad was almost knocked down when the 80-year-old music legend was back at the London spot where the bandmates were photographed for the cover of their 1969 album "Abbey Road" for a film called "If These Walls Could Talk" - directed by Mary McCartney.

"The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny. As we were leaving [the studio], I said, 'I'll film you [on the crossing],' and he went over and this car totally didn't stop for him!" she said according to The Mirror newspaper.

Mary has built a career as a photographer and the film is her first foray into directing with the documentary about the famous London studio - and she admits she was worried about showing it to her famous father for the first time.

  Editors' Pick

She added, "I was really nervous showing the film to my dad. I took him to a cinema to watch it and kept thinking, 'Oh my goodness, I hope he likes it.' "

"The next day, I was at an event and somebody said, 'I saw your dad and he was talking about the documentary for ages.' It's somewhere he's really passionate about so when he heard I was doing the documentary, he was really pleased and it made him think about Abbey Road again and a lot of the stories."

Mary went on to insist she hopes the film leads to more directing projects, adding, "I definitely want to direct more. I don't know what that will be, but it will need to be something I'm passionate about, like I am about Abbey Road."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer
Related Posts
Paul McCartney Couldn't Put John Lennon's Death Into Words

Paul McCartney Couldn't Put John Lennon's Death Into Words

Paul McCartney Pleads With Indian Government to Free 'Abused' Elephant Held Captive at Temple

Paul McCartney Pleads With Indian Government to Free 'Abused' Elephant Held Captive at Temple

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Brother-in-Law Who Just Died of Cancer

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Brother-in-Law Who Just Died of Cancer

John Lennon's Scathing Letter to Sir Paul McCartney Up for Auction

John Lennon's Scathing Letter to Sir Paul McCartney Up for Auction

Latest News
Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer
  • Jan 09, 2023

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing
  • Jan 09, 2023

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter
  • Jan 09, 2023

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter

Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Pens Heartfelt Message for Granddaughter Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday
  • Jan 09, 2023

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Pens Heartfelt Message for Granddaughter Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Keep Royal Title After Megxit
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Keep Royal Title After Megxit

Most Read
Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
Celebrity

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie