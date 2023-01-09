 

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer

The 'Ghost Rider' actor opens up on what to expect from the upcoming long-overdue follow-up story to John Woo's 1997 Oscar-nominated sci-fi action thriller.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicolas Cage reveals that the "Face/Off" sequel will feature the children of Castor Troy and Sean Archer. Set to reprise his role in Adam Wingard's sequel to the 1997 action thriller, the 59-year-old actor claims that the offspring of his and John Travolta's characters will be involved in the new flick.

"I think 'Face/Off' is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability," Nicolas told Collider.

"It's almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it's not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it's four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex."

Nicolas confirmed that he has had "one meeting" about the film and thinks there is "fertile ground" for ideas. The "Pig" star said, "I think there's a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven't heard anything since, so I don't know."

Cage's character died in John Woo's original film but Wingard says that the new installment will be an "absolute sequel" to allow the actor to return. The 40-year-old filmmaker said, "He's just having such a moment. Even before 'Pig' came out, we saw this as a Nicolas Cage movie."

"That's become totally the obvious way to go now. A couple of years ago, the studio maybe would have wanted a hot, young, up-and-coming actor or something. Now, Nicolas Cage is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood again."

