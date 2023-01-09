Prince Harry Draws 'the Line' After His Family's Lies Harm Others

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex says in an interview ahead of the release of his controversial memoir 'Spare' that he never intended to 'hurt' his family with the book.

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry "never intended" to hurt his family with the release of his tell-all book. The 38-year-old royal, who is the son of King Charles and his late former wife Princess Diana, moved to L.A. with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in 2020 in search of a private life after officially stepping down from The Firm and is set to release his bombshell memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, January 10, about his experience as part of The Firm but insisted he will "always love" his family.

He said, "I love my father, I love my brother and I love my family. I always do. Nothing of what I have done in this book or otherwise has ever been of any intention to harm them or hurt them. The truth is something."

Harry, who is father to Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili with the former "Suits" actress, added that he needs to "rely on the truth" when it comes to describing his relationship with the tabloid press and certain members of the family.

Speaking on ITV's "Harry: The Interview", he told Tom Bradby, "I need to rely on and after many many years of lies being told about me and my family there comes a point, certain members of the family have decided to do better the devil. To rehabilitate their image. If you need to do that or you want to do that, that's a choice but the moment that that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others then that is where I draw the line. If you wanna do that, then you can do that."

You can share this post!