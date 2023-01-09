Artist of the Week: Ari Lennox

Facebook Music

After entering Billboard's Adult RnB Airplay with 'Pressure', which was released in 2021, the Washington D.C. native sees her name on the list once again thanks to her recent track, 'Waste My Time'.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Ari Lennox had a great start in 2023. Less than two weeks after entering the new year, the singer saw her name on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart once again after her single, "Waste My Time", landed on the list (dated January 7).

It marks Ari's third Top 10 single on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart. It is also her second song from her sophomore album, "age/sex/location", to enter the list following "Pressure".

Released on September 9, 2022, "age/sex/location" debuted at No. 69 on Billboard 200 albums chart. Elsewhere, the project peaked at No. 5 on Rated R&B's 30 Best R&B Albums of 2022 list.

The album was co-produced by J. Cole and features guest appearances from Lucky Daye ("Boy Bye"), Chloe Bailey ("Leak It") and Summer Walker ("Queen Space"). The latter two have been given music video treatments.

Of what the album means to her, Ari shared, "Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life. I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn't think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn't being myself in those chat rooms." She added, "No more tip toeing. No more docile. Providing grace and compassion to myself."

"Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen," the 31-year-old continued. "Doing things I like to do whenever I want. Learning new things. Allowing that desperation and neediness to fade. What's for me is for me and Im complete on my own."

To celebrate the 12-track set, Ari will embark on her headlining "age/sex/location" tour. She will kick things off in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 26 and conclude the tour in Washington, D.C. on March 29.

