The Weeknd Celebrates 'Dawn FM' 1-Year Anniversary With 'Is There Someone Else?' Sultry Music Video

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd is celebrating the first anniversary of his latest album "Dawn FM". To mark the very special day, the Grammy-winning artist released a sultry music video of "Is There Someone Else?", the 10th track on the album.

The Cliqua-directed music video for "Is There Someone Else?" was released on Saturday, January 7. The visual sees the 32-year-old singer bring a woman home, where he somewhat eerily watches her dance from him. He later dons a creepy plastic mask and wanders the city streets in the dead of night.

"I know that you're hiding something from me/ That's been close to your heart/ And I felt it creeping up every day/ Baby, right from the start/ I know that look you give when we're fighting/ 'Cause I used to be the one who was lying," The Weeknd croons. "Oh, Is there someone else or not?/ 'Cause I wanna keep you close."

"Is There Someone Else?" is listed as the tenth track on "Dawn FM", The Weeknd's fifth studio LP, released through XO and Republic Records. The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, had been teasing the video on social media earlier this week, before dropping it in full.

Released at the beginning of 2022, "Dawn FM" featured guest appearances from Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never. Although the LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, right behind Gunna's "DS4Ever", it did debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Even more, "Dawn FM" set a Billboard record when 24 of the Toronto artist's songs landed on the chart, the most entries in a single week for a solo male performer.

The Weeknd's latest visual arrived a few weeks after he concluded the first leg of his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour. Last month, Abel capped off 2022 by dropping his first new material since "Dawn FM", with "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from the "Avatar: The Way of Water" soundtrack.

