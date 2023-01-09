 

Shawn Mendes Sends Fans Into Frenzy as He Ditches Iconic Curls for New Shocking Hairstyle

Shawn Mendes Sends Fans Into Frenzy as He Ditches Iconic Curls for New Shocking Hairstyle
The Canadian pop star was last seen with his curly hair on Christmas Day in an Instagram video that saw him going for a chilly dip, known as 'the polar bear plunge.'

AceShowbiz - There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from getting a new hairstyle for New Year. The Canadian pop star has ditched his signature curly locks for a new fresh yet shocking hairstyle.

On Saturday, January 7, the 24-year-old crooner stepped out to a cafe in Los Angeles and debuted a brand-new buzz cut and departure from his iconic locks. The new hairdo is new territory for the "Stitches" hitmaker, who has rocked some iteration of a medium-length, thick curly hairstyle for the duration of his career. At times, it's been shorter, at times it's been something of a quarantine man bun, but it's never been totally gone until now.

In photos surfacing online, Shawn donned a gray cardigan, a white T-shirt and navy blue pants. He wore the trousers low, exposing the waistband of his Calvin Klein underwear, and completed the look with white socks, black Birkenstock clogs and a dark gray scarf. His low-key look definitely put all the attention on his hair.

However, photos of his drastic 2023 hair transformation left fans divided on social media over the weekend. "i'm so sad right now," one person tweeted along with a bunch of crying emojis. Another added, "HELP IDK IF I SHOULD SCREAM, cry OR THROW UP."

"i'm grieving," a third fan commented on his new look. In the meantime, one disappointed fan asked, "Duuuuude WHYYYYYY ON EAAARTH." Another shocked person said, "Oh I'm gagged. Shawn Mendes really shaved his hair, he looks good! But wow."

Shawn was last seen with his curly hair on Christmas Day in an Instagram video. At the time, he was going for a very chilly dip, commonly known as "the polar bear plunge." In the footage, he stripped down to nothing but a tiny pair of black boxers before venturing into the water amid the bad winter.

"Whoo! It's cold!" he shouted as he lowered himself into the rushing waves to absorb the full experience. Then as he returned to dry land and put his clothes back on, he laughingly confessed to the camera that he could not "feel a thing."

The polar bear plunge came a few months after he canceled his "Wonder" world tour to focus on his mental health. Back in August, he told TMZ that he's "taking a lot of time just doing therapy."

