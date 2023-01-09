 

Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Birthday Messages From Friends and Fans While Recovering in Hospital

His former Marvel co-star Chris Evans is 'sending so much love' to the 'Hawkeye' actor, who remains hospitalized after he was crushed by a snowplow on New Year's Day.

  Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner continues to receive uplifting messages from his fans and friends amid his recovery from a freak snowplow accident. The actor has received sweet birthday wishes from his co-stars and supporters as he turned 52 years old on Saturday, January 7.

One of those wishing Jeremy a happy birthday was his former Marvel co-star Chris Evans. The Captain America depicter wrote on his Instagram Story along with a picture of the birthday guy, "Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know. Sending so much love your way."

Hailee Steinfeld, who stars as Kate Bishop on "Hawkeye" along with Jeremy, posted on her own Story a video of the two cracking each other up while filming a promo for the Disney+ series. "HBD Friend," she simply captioned it.

Hailee Steinfeld's IG Story

Hailee Steinfeld wished Jeremy Renner a happy birthday.

Jeremy himself shared a video that he received from the Base Chicago, a youth academic and athletics program that the actor has worked with in the past. In the cute clip, the children in the program were holding up signs that spelled, "Renner," and waving their arms as they sang along to 50 Cent's lyrics, "Go shawty, it's your birthday. We gon' party like it's your birthday."

  Editors' Pick

"Sending a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! to @jeremyrenner Sending our [a heart emoji] #thebaseway," the group captioned the video. Jeremy, in return, thanked them for the "birthday love."

Jeremy was airlifted to the hospital on January 1 after he was run over by a snowplow near his home in Tahoe when trying to help his family member whose car was stuck in the snow. He was struck by a snowplough and left "completely crushed" by the vehicle.

Thankfully, one of his neighbors, who is a doctor, was able to fix a tourniquet to his leg, which was bleeding heavily, until the actor was airlifted to hospital. He was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

On Friday, Jeremy shared a picture of him with the hospital staff, thanking them for looking after him. "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote along with a picture that showed him in his hospital bed, with a number of medical professionals standing around him.

