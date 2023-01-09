SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

Music

Meanwhile, K-Pop group ATEEZ scores its second Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 after 'Spin Off: From the Witness' bows at No. 7 with 41,500 equivalent album units.

AceShowbiz - SZA's "SOS" continues to rule the Billboard 200 albums chart. The singer's latest album is a non-mover at the chart as it spends a fourth straight and total week atop the list. It earns 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 5, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 121,500 which is equaling 162.42 million on-demand official streams of the set's tracks. Album sales comprise 3,000, while TEA units comprise 500.

With the new milestone, "SOS" becomes the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in a year since Adele's "30". Not stopping there, "SOS" is the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since "30" 's six-week run at No. 1.

The "Kiss Me More" hitmaker's new effort additionally is the first R&B album by a woman to have four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys' "As I Am" scored a fourth and final nonconsecutive week atop the list back in February 2008, and the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in nearly 30 years since Janet Jackson's "janet".

Back to the new chart, Taylor Swift's former leader "Midnights" is stationary at No. 2 with 117,000 equivalent album units earned. The album sales grow by 7% after the release of four new digital album variants in her webstore for one day only on January 5. Later at No. 3 is Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" which ascends from No. 4 to No. 3 after earning 57,000 equivalent album units.

Drake and 21 Savage's joint album "Her Loss" follows it up at No. 4 after moving up from No. 6 with 52,000 units earned. Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" also bumps from No. 7 to No. 5 after earning 50,000 equivalent album units, while Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" returns to the Top 10 and occupies No. 6 spot with 42,000 units.

ATEEZ scores its second Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 after its new album "Spin Off: From the Witness" bows at No. 7 with 41,500 equivalent album units earned. The K-Pop group previously landed in the Top 10 with "The World EP 1: Movement" last June that peaked at No. 3.

Now that holiday albums are gone, Zach Bryan's "American Heartbreak" soars high as it moves from No. 22 to No. 8 after earning 33,000 equivalent album units. Lil Baby's "It's Only Me" also climbs from No. 20 to No. 9 with 32,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Harry Styles' chart-topping "Harry's House" that jumps from No. 19 to No. 10 with 29,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

