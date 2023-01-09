Kourtney Kardashian Shares She's Got Her 'Energy Back' After Yearlong IVF Attempt

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has got her "energy back" a year on from her last IVF attempt. "The Kardashians", who tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May last year, had been attempting to get pregnant via In vitro fertilisation but put the plan on hiatus in October. She has now revealed that she's "finally" able to attempt a workout.

On Friday, January 6, she shared clip of her performing a boxing sit-up. She wrote on Instagram, "Mornings with @donamatrixtraining. Almost a year after last IVF attempt [and my] energy [is] finally back . [boxing glove emoji.]"

The 43-year-old star is already mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign with her ex-partner Scott Disick while Travis, 47, has Landon, 19, and 17-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler but explained that she wanted to "try things naturally" again after unsuccessfully going through IVF.

She said, "After eight months of our IVF journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally. The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they've seen."

Last year, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kourtney and Travis "want to see what life would be like with a baby." The 42-year-old superstar, who is Kourtney's younger sister, confirmed that the celebrity duo are keen to have a baby together.

Asked if they're open to having a child, Kim said, "Yeah. You'll see their journey [on our new show], and I think when you find love that you can't live without - and there's still a chance, she's in her early 40s - I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

