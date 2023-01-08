Diddy Shares Cute Video of Newborn Daughter Love Combs

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 'Gotta Move On' rapper, who welcomed the baby with cyber security specialist Dana Tran in October 2022, shares the adorable clip on his Instagram Story.

Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs continued to share the joy of being a seventh-time father. A few weeks after welcoming daughter Love Sean Combs with cyber security specialist Dana Tran, the "Gotta Move On" rapper shared a cute video of the newborn.

In the clip shared on Instagram Story on Saturday, January 7, the 53-year-old hip-hop mogul could be heard calling his kid, "Hi baby, hey, hey... How are you?" The infant, who was dressed in a pink onesie, smiled at his dad as he was off camera.

According to her birth certificate, Diddy and Dana welcomed baby Love on October 15, 2022, in Newport Beach, CA. However, it was not until December 10 that the emcee announced the baby's arrival.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," the Bad Boy Records founder wrote of the tot. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy then debuted the newborn in a family Christmas photo. In the snap, the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker held his baby girl, who was clad in a green onesie, while thoughtfully keeping her face away from the camera.

Diddy was joined by his other kids, sons Quincy and Christian "King" Combs, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, as well as daughter Chance. They all matched in red-and-green striped onesies and Santa hats to channel the holiday spirit. In the caption, the rap star wrote, "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE."

You can share this post!