Diddy Unveils First Look at His Newborn Daughter's Face in New Photos

The 'I Need a Girl' hitmaker posts new pictures of his seventh child Sean Love Combs, whom she shares with 28-year-old Dana Tran, after debuting the baby in his family Christmas photo.

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has got another treat for his fans. Just days after debuting his seventh child Sean Love Combs in his family Christmas photo, the hip-hop mogul has unveiled the first look at his newborn daughter's face.

The Bad Boy Records founder took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 27 to share two new photos of his baby girl. One of the snaps gives a close-up look at Sean, who was strapped in a car seat. The other image features her wearing a pink onesie with a matching bow on her head while sleeping peacefully in her father's arms.

"Baby Love," Diddy simply captioned it, seemingly revealing how he calls the baby, who is named after him.

His celebrity friends and fans soon flooded the comment section with gushing messages. "What in the most beautiful baby in the world is going on here," The Game wrote. Ashanti dropped a lot of heart emojis, while Busta Rhymes said of the baby, "Incredibly Beautiful."

Just two days before, Diddy's newborn daughter, whom he shares with 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran, made her Instagram debut in the rapper's family Christmas photo. In the snap, the 53-year-old held his baby girl, who was clad in a green onesie, while thoughtfully keeping her face away from the camera.

The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker was joined by his other kids, sons Quincy and Christian "King" Combs, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, as well as daughter Chance. They all matched in red-and-green striped onesies and Santa hats to channel the holiday spirit. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE," he wrote in the caption.

Showing how he spent Christmas with his blended family, Diddy also shared a picture of him posing with two of his baby mamas, Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman, and five of his elder kids. The only one of Diddy's children apparently missing from the family gathering was his firstborn Justin Dior Combs, whom he shares with Misa.

