 

Jessie J 'Can't Sleep' After Announcing Pregnancy

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker is still reeling from her pregnancy news after telling her fans she is expecting her first child more than a year following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

  • Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessie J is still processing her pregnancy news. The 34-year-old pop star recently broke the news that she's expecting her first child, 13 months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage, and Jessie has now taken to social media to share her emotions with her followers.

"As I lay here (2am) can't sleep. Thinking about today and the overwhelming amount of love and support I am feeling. I can't help but think about all the women and men still struggling with loss and infertility," she explained on her Instagram Story.

"It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant, to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening. My mind hasn't fully processed that it's actually happening some days which is why I kept it quiet for so long."

"The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well. Which in moments I still very much have whilst allowing myself to feel the joy and celebration of this experience. I don't even know what my point is tbh (sic)."

Jessie also observed that she's been "blessed with the biggest gift" she'll ever receive. The singer - who started dating basketball player Chanan Colman in 2022 - added, "I just am still with you and I haven't forgotten about any of it. I still want to hug anyone struggling."

"I don't take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing of this magical baby everyday. I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours. However that looks. Love you (sic)."

