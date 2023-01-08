Prince Harry Struggles With Guilt as He Only 'Cried Once' at Burial Over Princess Diana's Death

Apple TV+ Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex admits to feeling guilty as he bottled up his emotion over their mother's tragic passing and never cried except at her burial when he was a child.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry only shed tears once over the death of his mother. Princess Diana lost her life in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, aged 36, and Harry has now revealed that he and his brother, Prince William, felt they couldn't show any emotion when they met mourners in public.

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail [in 'Spare', his new memoir] about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace," Harry explains in a new interview with ITV's Tom Bradby - which is due to be broadcast on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling ... and the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."

Harry still vividly remembers the outpouring of emotion from the British public in the aftermath of Diana's death. He said, "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed that he actually retraced Diana's final moments ten years after her death. The 38-year-old prince explained that during the Rugby World Cup in 2007, he drove through the same tunnel where the crash took place.

In his memoir, Harry explains, "The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother… I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large."

" 'The tunnel is called Pont de l'Alma,' I told him. 'Yes, yes.' He knew it. 'I want to go through it.' 'You want to go through the tunnel?' 'At sixty-five miles per hour - to be precise.' 'Sixty-five?' 'Yes.' The exact speed Mummy's car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash."

