 

Prince Harry Struggles With Guilt as He Only 'Cried Once' at Burial Over Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry Struggles With Guilt as He Only 'Cried Once' at Burial Over Princess Diana's Death
Apple TV+
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex admits to feeling guilty as he bottled up his emotion over their mother's tragic passing and never cried except at her burial when he was a child.

  • Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry only shed tears once over the death of his mother. Princess Diana lost her life in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, aged 36, and Harry has now revealed that he and his brother, Prince William, felt they couldn't show any emotion when they met mourners in public.

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail [in 'Spare', his new memoir] about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace," Harry explains in a new interview with ITV's Tom Bradby - which is due to be broadcast on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling ... and the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."

  Editors' Pick

Harry still vividly remembers the outpouring of emotion from the British public in the aftermath of Diana's death. He said, "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed that he actually retraced Diana's final moments ten years after her death. The 38-year-old prince explained that during the Rugby World Cup in 2007, he drove through the same tunnel where the crash took place.

In his memoir, Harry explains, "The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother… I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large."

" 'The tunnel is called Pont de l'Alma,' I told him. 'Yes, yes.' He knew it. 'I want to go through it.' 'You want to go through the tunnel?' 'At sixty-five miles per hour - to be precise.' 'Sixty-five?' 'Yes.' The exact speed Mummy's car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Jessie J 'Can't Sleep' After Announcing Pregnancy
Related Posts
Prince Harry Dedicates His Controversial Memoir to Princess Diana

Prince Harry Dedicates His Controversial Memoir to Princess Diana

Prince Harry Labelled 'Naive' for Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Labelled 'Naive' for Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan

Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William

Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her

Latest News
Jessie J 'Can't Sleep' After Announcing Pregnancy
  • Jan 08, 2023

Jessie J 'Can't Sleep' After Announcing Pregnancy

Prince Harry Struggles With Guilt as He Only 'Cried Once' at Burial Over Princess Diana's Death
  • Jan 08, 2023

Prince Harry Struggles With Guilt as He Only 'Cried Once' at Burial Over Princess Diana's Death

Anne Heche's Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne' Announced by Son
  • Jan 08, 2023

Anne Heche's Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne' Announced by Son

Austin Butler Chooses to Bring Sister to 2023 Golden Globes Instead of Girlfriend Kaia Gerber
  • Jan 08, 2023

Austin Butler Chooses to Bring Sister to 2023 Golden Globes Instead of Girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Kumail Nanjiani Found Stand-Up Comedy Unpleasant Early in His Career
  • Jan 08, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani Found Stand-Up Comedy Unpleasant Early in His Career

Lisa Rinna Defended by Husband Harry Hamlin for Quitting 'RHOBH'
  • Jan 08, 2023

Lisa Rinna Defended by Husband Harry Hamlin for Quitting 'RHOBH'

Most Read
Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Prince Harry Says Prince William Was 'Freaked Out' by Meghan Markle's Hug

Prince Harry Says Prince William Was 'Freaked Out' by Meghan Markle's Hug

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Foxy Brown and Shawnna Blast Keith Murray Over Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown and Shawnna Blast Keith Murray Over Sexual Intercourse Claims

Adele and Rich Paul in 'Good Place' After Hitting Rough Patch as She Allegedly Pushes for a Wedding

Adele and Rich Paul in 'Good Place' After Hitting Rough Patch as She Allegedly Pushes for a Wedding

French Montana's Bodyguard and Rob49 Reportedly Shot During Music Video Filming in Miami

French Montana's Bodyguard and Rob49 Reportedly Shot During Music Video Filming in Miami

Report: Aaron Rodgers Is Dating Milwaukee Bucks Owner's Daughter Mallory Edens

Report: Aaron Rodgers Is Dating Milwaukee Bucks Owner's Daughter Mallory Edens