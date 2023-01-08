 

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
The 43-year-old actor, who previously declared that he still loves his now-estranged wife despite their separation, shares the cryptic post on his Instagram Story.

AceShowbiz - Cory Hardrict is seemingly having a hard time separating from Tia Mowry. A few months after his now-estranged wife filed for divorce from him, the actor shared a post about not wanting to give up on someone.

Making use of Instagram Story on Saturday, January 7, the 43-year-old re-shared a quote that read, "The worst feeling is when you don't want to give up on someone but you know you have to."

Tia confirmed her split from Cory in early October 2022. Alongside a black-and-white picture of her and her husband of 14 years, she wrote, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Tia has also filed for divorce from Cory, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. In her filing, she requests joint physical and legal custody of their children and asks a judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either, noting they have a prenup.

Cory has officially responded to her divorce petition, denying that "irreconcilable differences" played a part in their split, according to Radar Online. While he also asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their sons, he asked the court to terminate Tia's right to spousal support, but left the boxes unchecked on whether he wishes to seek spousal support from his ex or not.

Cory, who previously declared that he still loves his wife despite the split, also wants to throw out their prenup. He wanted the court to determine "the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable."

Despite the divorce, the exes remain amicable for the sake of their children. The former couple even celebrated Christmas together along with their daughter Cairo and son Cree.

