This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

The 'Level Up' songstress is already a mother of three as she shares Sienna Princess Russell and Win Harrison Russel with husband Russell Wilson and son Future Zahir Wilburn with ex Future.

  • Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara is no stranger to facing pregnancy rumors over the years. However, fans are convinced that the "Level Up" is indeed expecting baby No. 4 after she shared a bootylicious video on social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram on Friday, January 6, the 37-year-old could be seen flaunting her sexy figure in a cheetah print dress. In the video, she looked like she was hiding her stomach with her left arm.

Many have since reacted to the post. One fan in particular wrote, "I think she's pregnant that arm cover xx." Another commented, "Yeah. She is pregnant again! Lets goooooooo!!!!" Someone else penned, "Trynna hide that damn baby."

A different user noted, "Okkkk CiCi WE see you and that bump." One person confidently stated, "Definitely preggers. She never ever hides her tummy. Period." One person replied, "Okay mamas definitely with child and looking gorgeous! She said just one more. Looks like she got it. Love that for her!"

Ciara is already a mother to three children. She shares two kids, Sienna Princess Russell and Win Harrison Russell, with her athlete husband Russell Wilson, as well as son Future Zahir Wilburn with ex Future."

The pregnancy rumors arrived more than a month after Ciara honored her husband on his birthday. Sharing two sweet photos of the two in black ensembles, she gushed, "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!"

"I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson!" Ciara went on exclaiming. "Today a King was born! I love you so much! I'm so proud to celebrate you today and everyday."

Catching wind of the post, Russell wrote in the comment section, "I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you." He added, "And one day Eternity in Heaven. I love you Mrs. @Ciara Wilson."

