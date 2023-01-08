Anne Heche's Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne' Announced by Son

Barnes and Noble Celebrity

Homer Laffoon thanks fans for their 'overwhelming' love and support while announcing the release of his mother's posthumous book following her tragic passing.

AceShowbiz - Anne Heche's son has revealed plan to the launch of her posthumous book. Homer Laffoon also expressed gratitude to fans for their "overwhelming" support as he shared details of the "Call Me Anne" tome, five months after his actress mum was taken off life support following her fireball car crash.

"Homer here. Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are. First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you," He posted on his late mum's Instagram account alongside a cover of the book.

"One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path. But this is my mom's account so enough about me. I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself."

"My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. 'Call Me Anne' is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world."

"So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of its own, as you would have wanted. For those in Los Angeles, there will be a special event at the Barnes and Noble at The Grove. I know mom would want to see everyone's smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies."

"I don't plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this. As mom liked to sign off, Peace and love, Homer."

The Barnes and Noble book promotion event will be held on January 24 and feature a reading by Anne's friend Heather Duffy. Anne, 53, who released her first book, titled "Call Me Crazy", in 2001, suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" in her August 2022 crash before she was taken off life support.

