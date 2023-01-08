Chelsea Handler Hopes She's 'Good Fit' as She's Hired as Guest Host After Trevor Noah's Exit

YouTube/Comedy Central TV

The former 'Chelsea Lately' host is keen to stay permanently on the Comedy Central late-night show as she is preparing for her gig as a guest host following Trevor's departure.

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler wants to take over "The Daily Show" permanently. After stepping down from her late-night talk show "Chelsea Lately" in 2014, the 47-year-old comedienne is set to return to screens as one of several guest hosts of "The Daily Show" following the departure of Trevor Noah and is hoping that she will be a "good fit" for the role in the long term.

"If it's a good fit, then it's a good fit. I'm definitely open to the possibility of it," she said.

The former "Chelsea Does" star went on to explain that her passion for late-night television was reignited when she guest-hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in June soon after the overturning of Roe v Wade - which stripped millions of women in America of the legal right to undergo a legal and safe abortion - and called for more women to be at the forefront of the talk show genre.

She told E! News, "I just realised, 'Oh, this is what I love to do,' I love being in a writer's room. I love commenting and sounding off on people. And right after Roe v. Wade, I hosted that. It's definitely in my wheelhouse and I'm good at it, and I like it, and I'm in the mood to work, so that's the most important thing."

"When you're in the mood to do something, that's when you really churn out the best stuff. We need a woman on late-night television. It doesn't even have to be late night, it's just we need a woman. Men don't represent us. We represent us!"

