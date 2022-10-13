 

Find Out Trevor Noah's Final Episode on 'The Daily Show'

Comedy Central
TV

A couple of weeks ago, the comedian confirmed his upcoming plans to leave the Comedy Central talk show after fronting the late night show since September 2015.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Trevor Noah will leave "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on December 8. After fronting the late night show since September 2015, the comedian will host his final programme later this year as he confirmed his upcoming plans to leave a couple of weeks ago.

Now, Comedy Central has revealed his last night, and announced plans for a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments" kicking off on December 5. The network said in a statement, "Noah has moved The Daily Show seamlessly from insightful, hilarious satire to serious, provocative conversations, meeting society's moments of unrest and uncertainty with clarity and conviction. Whether it was tackling presidential campaigns, police violence and systemic racism or navigating a global pandemic, he has entertained and enlightened audiences through his unique voice and perspective."

The show will then take a break until January 17, although bosses are yet to announce Trevor's replacement. Last month, the 38-year-old presenter explained he felt it was "time" to walk away from the talk show.

In a video posted to the show's Twitter account, he said, "It's been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it's been. It's something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic. And I realised that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly."

Noah added, "I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s*** on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."

