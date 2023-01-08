 

'Glass Onion' Helmer Is the 'Kindest' Director Jessica Henwick Has Ever Worked With

'Glass Onion' Helmer Is the 'Kindest' Director Jessica Henwick Has Ever Worked With
Netflix
Movie

Rian Johnson is praised for his kindness and generosity by one of his cast members after they worked on the newly-released whodunit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'.

  • Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Henwick calls Rian Johnson the "most generous" director she's ever worked with. The 30-year-old actress appears alongside Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig, and Kate Hudson in Rian's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", and Jessica has revealed that she relished the experience of working with him.

"On 'Glass Onion', my main concern was making Rian happy. This is his creation, his world, and he's the kindest, most generous, caring director I've worked with. And I really wanted to feel like we did his film justice," the actress - who previously starred in "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - told Total Film magazine.

Rian, 49, directed the original "Knives Out" movie, which was released in 2019. And Daniel Craig - who plays the part of detective Benoit Blanc - previously revealed that he would love to make another "Knives Out" film.

  Editors' Pick

The 54-year-old actor - who is best known for playing James Bond - said, "If he keeps writing them, I'll keep doing them. That's what makes it easy then, he's such a wonderful writer that it's there on the page for me to do."

Rian also revealed that he's keen to keep surprising his audience in the coming years. He explained, "Part of the fun of these things is the idea that they're not sequels, they're completely new books and they're completely new stories."

"To me, the idea for the next one - and I'm going to try to stay in this state of mind as I write it - it's not about trying to top the previous one, it's about just trying to create something that surprises us and thus hopefully will surprise the audience and thus delight the audience."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chelsea Handler Hopes She's 'Good Fit' as She's Hired as Guest Host After Trevor Noah's Exit

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong
Related Posts
Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest

Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title

Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title

Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'

Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'

Latest News
Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong
  • Jan 08, 2023

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

'Glass Onion' Helmer Is the 'Kindest' Director Jessica Henwick Has Ever Worked With
  • Jan 08, 2023

'Glass Onion' Helmer Is the 'Kindest' Director Jessica Henwick Has Ever Worked With

Chelsea Handler Hopes She's 'Good Fit' as She's Hired as Guest Host After Trevor Noah's Exit
  • Jan 08, 2023

Chelsea Handler Hopes She's 'Good Fit' as She's Hired as Guest Host After Trevor Noah's Exit

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him
  • Jan 08, 2023

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Iggy Pop Admits He Hates Grammys, Explains Why He Agrees to Accept Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Jan 08, 2023

Iggy Pop Admits He Hates Grammys, Explains Why He Agrees to Accept Lifetime Achievement Award

Stephanie Beacham Faces Hammer-Wielding Thief in Her House
  • Jan 07, 2023

Stephanie Beacham Faces Hammer-Wielding Thief in Her House

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'
Movie

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'

Dwayne Johnson Retreats to the Woods and Embraces Failure After 'Black Adam' Flopped

Dwayne Johnson Retreats to the Woods and Embraces Failure After 'Black Adam' Flopped

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema

Tom Hanks Filled With 'Self-Doubt' Whenever He Watches His Own Movies

Tom Hanks Filled With 'Self-Doubt' Whenever He Watches His Own Movies

Mindy Kaling Confirms She Won't Return for 'Inside Out 2'

Mindy Kaling Confirms She Won't Return for 'Inside Out 2'

'Aftersun' Star Paul Mescal Cast in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Sequel

'Aftersun' Star Paul Mescal Cast in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Sequel

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her