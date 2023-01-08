'Glass Onion' Helmer Is the 'Kindest' Director Jessica Henwick Has Ever Worked With

Netflix Movie

Rian Johnson is praised for his kindness and generosity by one of his cast members after they worked on the newly-released whodunit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'.

Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Henwick calls Rian Johnson the "most generous" director she's ever worked with. The 30-year-old actress appears alongside Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig, and Kate Hudson in Rian's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", and Jessica has revealed that she relished the experience of working with him.

"On 'Glass Onion', my main concern was making Rian happy. This is his creation, his world, and he's the kindest, most generous, caring director I've worked with. And I really wanted to feel like we did his film justice," the actress - who previously starred in "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - told Total Film magazine.

Rian, 49, directed the original "Knives Out" movie, which was released in 2019. And Daniel Craig - who plays the part of detective Benoit Blanc - previously revealed that he would love to make another "Knives Out" film.

The 54-year-old actor - who is best known for playing James Bond - said, "If he keeps writing them, I'll keep doing them. That's what makes it easy then, he's such a wonderful writer that it's there on the page for me to do."

Rian also revealed that he's keen to keep surprising his audience in the coming years. He explained, "Part of the fun of these things is the idea that they're not sequels, they're completely new books and they're completely new stories."

"To me, the idea for the next one - and I'm going to try to stay in this state of mind as I write it - it's not about trying to top the previous one, it's about just trying to create something that surprises us and thus hopefully will surprise the audience and thus delight the audience."

