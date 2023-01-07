 

Louis Tomlinson Calls It Quits With Eleanor Calder Despite Hinting at Wedding Plan

The former One Direction member has reportedly parted ways with his on-and-off girlfriend after previously teasing that he would love to settle down with her.

AceShowbiz - Louis Tomlinson has broken up with his on/off girlfriend Eleanor Calder. The 31-year-old singer and influencer Eleanor allegedly ended their relationship before Christmas as Louis' touring took a toll.

"It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long. Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up. They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn't look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards. But now they are not together," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Louis and Eleanor first started dating in 2011 and split in 2015. Following their break-up, Louis fathered a son, Freddie, who is now six years old, with Briana Jungwirth, following a brief fling. He went on to date actress Danielle Campbell, 27, before rekindling his romance with Eleanor in 2017.

Louis' split with Eleanor comes as a surprise after he previously gushed about their relationship and hinted that marriage was on the cards. He said, "The luxury with Eleanor is I've known her since before One Direction's first single 'What Makes You Beautiful' in 2011, so she's felt the whole growth of everything. One day, yeah, I'd imagine [marriage]. If you're asking me if I'm going to marry her, yes, I think so. And kids? I'd say so."

