50 Cent Bringing '8 Mile' to Television to Honor Eminem's Legacy

In addition to revealing an '8 Mile' TV show that he's currently working on, Fiddy announces that he is teaming up with the Detroit emcee and Dr. Dre for a new album.

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - "8 Mile" may not be getting a sequel in theaters anytime soon, but it doesn't mean that there will be no other iteration of the 2002 film. 50 Cent has revealed that he's working on a TV show based on Eminem's movie to honor the Detroit emcee's "legacy."

Fiddy talked about the project during an appearance on "Big Boy's Neighborhood". When asked about his recent Instagram post teasing about "new music, new TV" and a "new Movie," he said, "I'm gonna bring his '8 Mile' to television."

While Em's involvement in the project is currently unclear, it's suffice to say that Slim Shady gave his approval to the TV show. When Fofty was asked if Em knew about it, he simply replied, "Yeah." He added, "We're in motion," before gushing, "It's gonna be big. I ain't got no duds. I'm battin' a hundred, I'm battin' a hundred."

"Who's idea is that? Did you have to convince Em? Because '8 Mile' is a classic," Big Boy then queried, leading 50 to respond, "No, I think it should be there for his legacy, because if you don't see... it's important to me that they understand it, you know what I mean?"

During the interview, 50 Cent also announced that he's teaming up with Em and Dr. Dre for a new album. "As soon as I said that, I got a text from [Eminem] that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some crazy stuff for me to go hear," he spilled.

He went on talking about his creative process, "This is my process: I'll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. 'Cause he'll have something... He's always had something."

50 Cent's announcement about the "8 Mile" TV show comes after the movie's star Mekhi Phifer ruled out a possible sequel to Em's semi-autobiographical film. "Sometimes it's best to just leave it at one. Sometimes it's just best to leave it alone. Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it," he told TMZ last week.

The actor went on stressing on the prospect of "8 Mile 2", "Nope. Probably not. Never. I think, you know, leave the classics alone and it'll be all good. Let's just live with the '8 Mile'."

