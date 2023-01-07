 

Lizzo Slams 'Delusional' Beauty Standards in Rant Video

Lizzo Slams 'Delusional' Beauty Standards in Rant Video
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker, who is no stranger to being targeted by body shamers, stresses that 'artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards.'

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo literally gets sick of body shamers. In a new ranting video shared on Instagram, the "About Damn Time" raptress slammed the "delusional" beauty standards that people put in musicians.

"The discourse around bodies is tired!" the 34-year-old, who rocked a strappy bikini in a tropical setting, began her message. "I have seen comments go from, 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick! Why'd you lose weight?' To, 'Oh my gosh, why'd you get a BBL? I liked your body before.' "

"To, 'Oh my gosh, you're so big. Ew. You need to lose weight - but for your health!' To, 'Oh my gosh, you're so little. You need to get a** or titties or something!' To, 'Oh my gosh, why did she get this work done? It's just too much work!' " she continued. "Are we okay? Do you see the delusion?"

  Editors' Pick

Lizzo went on to stress that "artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards." She then elaborated, "Artists are here to make art! And this body is art! And I'ma do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed y'all money so we could see how much time we are f**king wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s**t back there please?"

Lizzo previously spoke about the fatphobia she's faced when speaking to Vanity Fair in October 2022. "People have been calling me fat my entire life," the Grammy-winning singer shared. "But that was the first time seeing an insult of how I looked, who I am, and my music wrapped into one, and it really hurt me."

"And if one person says it, then another person says it, it multiplies like a f**king virus," Lizzo added. Ranting about the woes that come along with celebrity life, Lizzo shared, "If enough people on the internet start echoing sentiments about you, it becomes part of your public persona and it's out of your control."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Netflix Confirms 'Wednesday' Returning for Season 2 With Teaser Featuring Lady GaGa's 'Bloody Mary'

50 Cent Bringing '8 Mile' to Television to Honor Eminem's Legacy
Related Posts
Lizzo Explains Why Her Los Angeles House Is a 'Milestone' for Her

Lizzo Explains Why Her Los Angeles House Is a 'Milestone' for Her

Lizzo Accuses Critics of 'Diminishing' Her Identity as They Call Her Music Lack of 'Blackness'

Lizzo Accuses Critics of 'Diminishing' Her Identity as They Call Her Music Lack of 'Blackness'

Lizzo Kept Her 'Wild Defenses' Up When She First Met Beau Myke Wright

Lizzo Kept Her 'Wild Defenses' Up When She First Met Beau Myke Wright

Lizzo Felt Like She Lost Her Purpose in Life After Her Father's Death

Lizzo Felt Like She Lost Her Purpose in Life After Her Father's Death

Latest News
Tech N9ne Unveils Sonogram Pic of His Unborn Daughter
  • Jan 07, 2023

Tech N9ne Unveils Sonogram Pic of His Unborn Daughter

Lizzo Slams 'Delusional' Beauty Standards in Rant Video
  • Jan 07, 2023

Lizzo Slams 'Delusional' Beauty Standards in Rant Video

50 Cent Bringing '8 Mile' to Television to Honor Eminem's Legacy
  • Jan 07, 2023

50 Cent Bringing '8 Mile' to Television to Honor Eminem's Legacy

Netflix Confirms 'Wednesday' Returning for Season 2 With Teaser Featuring Lady GaGa's 'Bloody Mary'
  • Jan 07, 2023

Netflix Confirms 'Wednesday' Returning for Season 2 With Teaser Featuring Lady GaGa's 'Bloody Mary'

'Aftersun' Star Paul Mescal Cast in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Sequel
  • Jan 07, 2023

'Aftersun' Star Paul Mescal Cast in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Sequel

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Having 'Little PTSD' After Suffering Mini-Stroke
  • Jan 07, 2023

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Having 'Little PTSD' After Suffering Mini-Stroke

Most Read
Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor
Celebrity

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce

TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

Pedophile Singer Gary Glitter Terrified of Jail Attacks If He's Moved to Open Prison

Pedophile Singer Gary Glitter Terrified of Jail Attacks If He's Moved to Open Prison

Kim Basinger Calls Ireland Baldwin's Unborn Baby 'Snoopy' as She Compares It to Puppy

Kim Basinger Calls Ireland Baldwin's Unborn Baby 'Snoopy' as She Compares It to Puppy