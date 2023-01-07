Lizzo Slams 'Delusional' Beauty Standards in Rant Video

Instagram Celebrity

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker, who is no stranger to being targeted by body shamers, stresses that 'artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards.'

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo literally gets sick of body shamers. In a new ranting video shared on Instagram, the "About Damn Time" raptress slammed the "delusional" beauty standards that people put in musicians.

"The discourse around bodies is tired!" the 34-year-old, who rocked a strappy bikini in a tropical setting, began her message. "I have seen comments go from, 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick! Why'd you lose weight?' To, 'Oh my gosh, why'd you get a BBL? I liked your body before.' "

"To, 'Oh my gosh, you're so big. Ew. You need to lose weight - but for your health!' To, 'Oh my gosh, you're so little. You need to get a** or titties or something!' To, 'Oh my gosh, why did she get this work done? It's just too much work!' " she continued. "Are we okay? Do you see the delusion?"

Lizzo went on to stress that "artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards." She then elaborated, "Artists are here to make art! And this body is art! And I'ma do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed y'all money so we could see how much time we are f**king wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s**t back there please?"

Lizzo previously spoke about the fatphobia she's faced when speaking to Vanity Fair in October 2022. "People have been calling me fat my entire life," the Grammy-winning singer shared. "But that was the first time seeing an insult of how I looked, who I am, and my music wrapped into one, and it really hurt me."

"And if one person says it, then another person says it, it multiplies like a f**king virus," Lizzo added. Ranting about the woes that come along with celebrity life, Lizzo shared, "If enough people on the internet start echoing sentiments about you, it becomes part of your public persona and it's out of your control."

