Kris Jenner Says She's 'Heartbroken' by Sudden Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom in Heartfelt Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

When honoring Tristan's mom Andrea, 'The Kardashians' matriarch praises her as 'the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother.'

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner is mourning the death of Tristan Thompson's mother In her heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, "The Kardashians" matriarch said she's left "heartbroken" upon learning of Andrea's passing.

On Friday, January 6, the 67-year-old shared some photos of Andrea with her family at different Kardashian events over the years. In the first snap, the two moms could be seen posing with their respective children, Tristan and Khloe Kardashian, who used to date on and off.

Kris also attached a photo of Andrea posing next to Khloe as the latter cradled her baby daughter True. The TV personality wrote, "I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother."

"What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light," she added. "Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel @realtristan13."

Andrea passed away after suffering a heart attack at her Toronto home on Thursday, according to TMZ. She was rushed to a local hospital where medical experts tried to resuscitate her. Unfortunately, she didn't make it.

Tristan has yet to publicly address his mom's death. He, however, was quick to fly to his home country upon hearing the sad news. His ex Khloe, who was reportedly very close to Andrea, accompanied him for support.

Tristan has never shied away from showing his love to Andrea. Back in May 2020, he offered a heartfelt tribute to his mom on Mother's Day. Sharing a video in which she gushed over him, the NBA star wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Mommy! One day isn't enough to praise and lift you high."

"Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I'm soo lucky to have been chosen as your son," the basketball player continued. "Not all superheroes wear capes."

You can share this post!