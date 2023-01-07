 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Fly to Toronto Together in the Wake of His Mom's Death

The former couple, who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a baby boy, was captured touching down in Toronto on Thursday, January 5, just hours after his mom Andrea was rushed to a local hospital.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian proves she still cares for Tristan Thompson despite their separation. "The Kardashians" star took a private jet with Tristan Thompson to Canada upon learning of his mom's sudden death.

The former couple, who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a baby boy, was captured touching down in Toronto on Thursday, January 5. Their arrival just came hours after the athlete's mom, Andrea, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering a heart attack at home.

Sources told TMZ that Khloe accompanied Tristan to comfort him in his loss. It was also unveiled that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was very close to Andrea.

Back in May 2020, Tristan offered a heartfelt tribute to his mom on Mother's Day. Sharing a video in which she gushed over him, the NBA player wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Mommy! One day isn't enough to praise and lift you high."

"Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I'm soo lucky to have been chosen as your son," the basketball player continued. "Not all superheroes wear capes."

