Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Fatally Shot by SWAT Team

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was fatally shot by Nashville police. The incident took place on Thursday, January 5, just hours after his wife and stepdaughter reported that Mark had been holding them hostage at gunpoint.

According to Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron, the 54-year-old was wanted on aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping warrants for repeatedly pointing his pistol at his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3 A.M. He also allegedly threatened to kill them if they called for help.

Mark later fell asleep, prompting the two women to leave the house with their pets and report the alleged incident to a local police precinct. Three SWAT team members then came to his house after his arrest warrants were issued.

In a bodycam video, the officers were setting up positions outside the property. After Mark opened the door, one of the officers shouted for him to show his hands. However, the spokesperson claimed Mark opened the front door "with a pistol in hand," leading the officer to fire the gunshots.

Mark was the son of legendary session player, Grand Ole Opry guitarist and Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps, who died in 2020. The shooting arrived just two days after his brother died.

According to the Recording Academy's website, Mark bagged a Grammy for best polka album four years in a row, from 2005 through 2008 by working with the group Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.

