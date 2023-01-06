 

North West Confuses Fans by Transforming Into Dad Kanye in Hilarious TikTok Video

North West Confuses Fans by Transforming Into Dad Kanye in Hilarious TikTok Video
TikTok
Celebrity

In a new clip shared on her and mom Kim Kardashian's joint account on the platform, the 9-year-old girl is using face paint while dressing up like her rapper father.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North West raises people's eyebrows in a hilarious yet bizarre new video on TikTok. In a new clip shared on her and mom Kim's joint account, the 9-year-old was seen dressing up like her rapper father.

In the Friday, January 6 video, North appeared to use face paint to make it look like she had a beard on. She additionally contoured her nose and forehead to appear more like the Yeezy designer. Not stopping there, North completed her transformation with a black beanie and matching hoodie.

The video also featured Kim joining in the fun. The SKIMS founder was seen moving her body to the music while rocking the futuristic Yeezy sunglasses that she used to wear so often when she was still with the "Donda" artist.

  Editors' Pick

Unsurprisingly, fans had mixed responses to the video. "Is this weird...? Somebody said Halloween was 3 months ago," one fan expressed confusion. "Should we not be concerned because WTF is going on here?!"

Some others were commenting on North's personality with one saying, "North definitely controls the house." Another fan opined, "North gone be ruthless when she older even Kanye won't be able to do nothing I can see it now."

People also believed that the post would prompt a reaction from Ye. "Kanye def gonna say something about this," one user said. "Now Kanye has been quiet. Please don't trigger him," another person added, while one comment read, "Kanye ; Kim has my black children making fun of my face dressing as me as a joke teaching them I'm a joke ."

Last month, Kim revealed that she agreed to a strict rule for North West's TikTok use with Ye, with whom she also shares Chicago, Psalm and Saint. "It can only be on my own phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments," Kim told Gwyneth Paltrow on her "Goop" podcast back in December.

The "Good Morning" rapper previously said North was allowed to join the video-sharing app "against (his) will." He wrote on Instagram last year, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ? (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kodak Black Is Living a Lavish Lifestyle in 'Kodak the Boss' Music Video
Related Posts
Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Ex-Bodyguard Calls Their Marriage Affectionless

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Ex-Bodyguard Calls Their Marriage Affectionless

Kanye West Has Been Praising Hitler Since 2003

Kanye West Has Been Praising Hitler Since 2003

Kanye West's Yeezy Faces Eviction From L.A. Office as He Owes Over $63K in Back Rent

Kanye West's Yeezy Faces Eviction From L.A. Office as He Owes Over $63K in Back Rent

Latest News
Kodak Black Is Living a Lavish Lifestyle in 'Kodak the Boss' Music Video
  • Jan 06, 2023

Kodak Black Is Living a Lavish Lifestyle in 'Kodak the Boss' Music Video

North West Confuses Fans by Transforming Into Dad Kanye in Hilarious TikTok Video
  • Jan 06, 2023

North West Confuses Fans by Transforming Into Dad Kanye in Hilarious TikTok Video

Prince Harry Thinks He Was 'Probably Bigoted' Before Dating Meghan Markle
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Thinks He Was 'Probably Bigoted' Before Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Admits to Doing Cocaine While He's Teenager 'to Feel Different'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Admits to Doing Cocaine While He's Teenager 'to Feel Different'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'

Paula Abdul's Business Partner Threatens to Sue Tommie Lee Over Sunglasses Design Stealing Claims
  • Jan 06, 2023

Paula Abdul's Business Partner Threatens to Sue Tommie Lee Over Sunglasses Design Stealing Claims

Most Read
Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Cardi B Fumes Over Increasing Grocery Prices After Sparking Controversy With Recession Tweet

Cardi B Fumes Over Increasing Grocery Prices After Sparking Controversy With Recession Tweet

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Royal Family's Christmas Celebrations Despite Invitation

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Elle King Suffers Amnesia and Post-Concussion Syndrome After Falling Down the Stairs

Elle King Suffers Amnesia and Post-Concussion Syndrome After Falling Down the Stairs

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together