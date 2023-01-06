North West Confuses Fans by Transforming Into Dad Kanye in Hilarious TikTok Video

TikTok Celebrity

In a new clip shared on her and mom Kim Kardashian's joint account on the platform, the 9-year-old girl is using face paint while dressing up like her rapper father.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North West raises people's eyebrows in a hilarious yet bizarre new video on TikTok. In a new clip shared on her and mom Kim's joint account, the 9-year-old was seen dressing up like her rapper father.

In the Friday, January 6 video, North appeared to use face paint to make it look like she had a beard on. She additionally contoured her nose and forehead to appear more like the Yeezy designer. Not stopping there, North completed her transformation with a black beanie and matching hoodie.

The video also featured Kim joining in the fun. The SKIMS founder was seen moving her body to the music while rocking the futuristic Yeezy sunglasses that she used to wear so often when she was still with the "Donda" artist.

Unsurprisingly, fans had mixed responses to the video. "Is this weird...? Somebody said Halloween was 3 months ago," one fan expressed confusion. "Should we not be concerned because WTF is going on here?!"

Some others were commenting on North's personality with one saying, "North definitely controls the house." Another fan opined, "North gone be ruthless when she older even Kanye won't be able to do nothing I can see it now."

People also believed that the post would prompt a reaction from Ye. "Kanye def gonna say something about this," one user said. "Now Kanye has been quiet. Please don't trigger him," another person added, while one comment read, "Kanye ; Kim has my black children making fun of my face dressing as me as a joke teaching them I'm a joke ."

Last month, Kim revealed that she agreed to a strict rule for North West's TikTok use with Ye, with whom she also shares Chicago, Psalm and Saint. "It can only be on my own phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments," Kim told Gwyneth Paltrow on her "Goop" podcast back in December.

The "Good Morning" rapper previously said North was allowed to join the video-sharing app "against (his) will." He wrote on Instagram last year, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ? (sic)."

