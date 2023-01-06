 

NBA YoungBoy Celebrates New Album 'I Rest My Case' Release by Sharing 'Black' Visuals

'I Rest My Case', which boasts 19 tracks in total, marks the Baton Rouge rapper's first project in 2023 and it arrives just two weeks after his final release of 2022, 'Lost Files'.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album is finally out. To celebrate the release of "I Rest My Case", the "Right Foot Creep" rapper unleashed a music video for one of its tracks, "Black".

Arriving on Friday, January 6, the clip shows YoungBoy jamming out with a group of people at night. While the emcee raps his verse, some fans show off their dancing skills in front of the crowd.

Just one day earlier, a behind-the-scenes video from the visuals surfaced online. In the footage, the 23-year-old rap star, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, greeted his fans as they were embroiled in a snowball fight.

"I Rest My Case" marks YoungBoy's first project in 2023. The project, which arrived just two weeks after "Lost Files", boasts 19 tracks in total, including the previously-released singles "Top Girls" as well as "Groovy".

Announcing the album was DJ Akademiks, who shared the project's cover art on Instagram. Alongside the picture, which showed the musician reaching for the heavens as he's surrounded by devils in the cloud, the blogger wrote, "Album cover for YB new album dropping January 6. It's called 'I REST MY CASE'."

Meanwhile, in 2022, YoungBoy scored another feat in his career. The Baton Rouge native surpassed Jay-Z for the most entries on the Billboard 200 after releasing "Ma' I Got a Family" in October.

Presumably satisfied by his success, YoungBoy teased in the following month that he's ready to quit rapping if someone buys his music hard drive for $100 million. "You can have it for 100 million," he captioned a picture of his hard drive that he offers for the staggering price, "and I'll never rap again on everything."

