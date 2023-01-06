Adele and Rich Paul in 'Good Place' After Hitting Rough Patch as She Allegedly Pushes for a Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

If a new report is to be believed, the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker and her boyfriend spend more quality time together after ironing out the wrinkles in their year-and-half relationship.

Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele and Rich Paul are trying to understand each other. According to a new report, the pop superstar and the sports agent spend more quality time together after having a rough patch as she allegedly pushes for him to marry her.

On Thursday, January 5, Radar Online reported that the 34-year-old Grammy-winning singer and LeBron James' sports agent are currently "in a good place." A source close to the couple, who first went public with their romance in July 2021, spilled to the outlet that the 41-year-old Klutch Sports Group founder has been flying to Las Vegas, where his girlfriend has a hit residency, a few days a week.

"They steal precious time together, and when they're apart they're in constant contact," the so-called inside source added. The informant went on sharing that "they've had some rough patches."

Last month, it's reported that the "I Drink Wine" singer urged her partner to marry her as she's tired of waiting. "If Adele had her way they'd be married already," said a source. "She's begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."

Unfortunately, Rich doesn't seem to have the same urgency. "He's happy with the way things are for now, wanting to get through the holidays and dealing with formalities including the prenup," a separate source claimed.

"In fact, she's at the point where's ready to say, 'Marry me or move on!' " the informant further explained, "The two have been brainstorming a big, fancy wedding in Los Angeles, but Adele doesn't want to wait that long to make it official." It's also said that "Rich would prefer to take more time. But at the end of the day, Adele's the boss and gets what she wants."

Previously, it's said that Adele is planning a spring 2023 wedding. "She's just being completely honest about how in love she is. He's a very chilled person so is happy to go with the flow and take their time planning. But if Adele wants a wedding soon, he'll probably say yes. Things are going so great between them, their friends think 2023 could be the year they make it happen," the insider shared.

