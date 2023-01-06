 

Prince Harry Says Prince William Was 'Freaked Out' by Meghan Markle's Hug

AP
In an excerpt of his upcoming memoir 'Spare', the 38-year-old prince claims that his brother was slightly startled when he received a hug from the former 'Suits' star.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry claims Prince William was "freaked out" by a hug from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The 38-year-old prince has revealed in his new memoir, "Spare", that William was slightly startled when he received a hug from the former "Suits" star - in part because he was a huge fan of the TV drama.

In an excerpt from the memoir, which has been obtained by Us Weekly, Harry recalled, "[It] completely freaked him out." Harry admitted that his brother and his wife, who played Rachel Zane for seven seasons on "Suits", have very different attitudes towards hugging.

He wrote, "He recoiled. Willy didn't hug many strangers. Whereas Meg hugged most strangers." Harry also recalled telling his wife that her first-ever meeting with William would be relatively casual.

He said, "When meeting my grandmother, I'd made it clear - this is the queen. But when meeting my brother, it was just Willy, who loved 'Suits'."

Harry initially worried that the Prince and Princess of Wales "might not welcome Meg into the family." But he ultimately discovered that they were both huge fans of "Suits".

He shared, "I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular - nay, religious - viewers of 'Suits'. Great, I thought, laughing. I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing. All this time I'd thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."

Meanwhile, the duchess previously claimed that hugging is "really jarring for a lot of Brits." She shared, "When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

