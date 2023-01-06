Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Kanye West by Dancing to Taylor Swift's Song

Cover Images/Palace Lee/Janet Mayer Celebrity

In new TikTok videos, the SKIMS founder may throw shade at ex-husband as she is seen having fun while dancing to Taylor's song 'Shake It Off' in addition to singing about killing an ex.

Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is frolicking with the enemy. In new TikTok videos, the SKIMS founder may throw shade at ex-husband Kanye West as she is seen having fun while dancing to Taylor Swift's song "Shake It Off" in addition to singing about killing an ex.

On Thursday afternoon, January 5, Kim posted two videos on the platform. One of them saw Kim and her daughter North dancing to Taylor's "Shake It Off". The song choice might raise people's eyebrows considering Ye and Taylor's long-standing feud that involved Kim at one point.

The beef started after Ye rudely interrupted the singer when she was accepting her award for Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs. At the time, the "Donda" artist grabbed the mic to tell the audience that Beyonce Knowles should have won the award.

Over the years, Kim showed support to her then-husband amid the dispute. "The Kardashians" star was also believed to be the one starting the "snake" nickname for Taylor.

Meanwhile, in the second video, Kim chose to sing and dance to SZA's "Kill Bill". Fans thought that the reality TV star tried to send a message as the song includes lyrics that read, "I might kill my ex/not the best idea."

Kim, who finalized her divorce with Ye in November, recently got emotional while talking about co-parenting her four children with the embattled star. "I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," Kim explained in the Monday, December 26 episode of Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast, referring to the rapper/designer's never-ending controversies. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."

The 42-year-old star went on to say that she'll continue to protect her kids "for as long as I can." The SKIMS founder later got emotional as she said, "It's hard. S**t like co-parenting, it's really f**king hard."

"So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" Kim continued. "That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s**t. And they're not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we'll have those conversations."

"I'll be so prepared. But until then, I'll do anything to keep their lives as normal as possible," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum added.

You can share this post!