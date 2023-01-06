 

Bam Margera Reveals He's 'Basically Pronounced Dead' After Suffering Seizures and Blood Infection

Last month, the former 'Jackass' star was placed on ventilator for more than a week at the ICU at a hospital in San Diego after he suffered multiple seizures and couldn't breathe without a tube.

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera has gotten candid about his recent hospitalization. The former "Jackass" star has revealed that he was "basically pronounced" dead after suffering multiple seizures and blood infection.

When speaking to Steve-O in the Thursday, January 5 episode of "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" podcast, the 43-year-old former professional skateboarder disclosed how serious his condition got. "I basically was pronounced dead on December 8th, did not know that I had like gnarly Covid, my body was shutting down and I went into four seizures," he explained.

"My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off," Bam further recalled. "It was swollen and puffy and wouldn't fit in my mouth and I was drinking infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well."

Bam then went into a fifth seizure and couldn't breathe without a tube, causing him to remain on life support at the ICU at a San Diego hospital for 10 days. "So when the shaman took me to the hospital I went on my fifth seizure, I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat," he added.

Bam woke up five days later thinking he had only been in the hospital for a couple of hours. "When they took that tube out, I felt like I had sucked on Darth Vader's d**k," he joked. "I would sip on tea and lozenges all the live-long day."

Although Bam is now able to joke about the whole thing, Steve-O revealed he thought his friend was going to die after seeing him on a ventilator. However, it didn't take him long to add with a laugh, "F**king Bam better not die. He's on my tour, he's going to ruin everything!" Thankfully, Bam didn't remember nearly dying or that his heart stopped and reassured the podcast host that he "didn't have an out-of-body experience" but instead "blacked out."

The candid update came three weeks after Bam celebrated being released from the hospital on social media. "I'm out!" he captioned a photo of himself alongside friend Johnny Schillereff on Instagram. "Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers [folded hands and heart emoji]."

