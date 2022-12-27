Kim Kardashian Tearfully Talks About Co-Parenting With Kanye West: 'Really F**king Hard'

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star, who shares North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3) with the 'Donda' artist, breaks down in tears while discussing the matter.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian can't help but get emotional while opening up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West. During her appearance on Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast, "The Kardashians" star, who shares North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3) with the "Donda" artist, broke down in tears while discussing the matter.

"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," Kim explained in the Monday, December 26 episode of the podcast, referring to the rapper/designer's never-ending controversies. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."

The 42-year-old star went on to say that she'll continue to protect her kids "for as long as I can." The SKIMS founder later got emotional as she said, "It's hard. S**t like co-parenting, it's really f**king hard."

During the sit-down, Kim also reflected on the impact of her own relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr. "I had the best dad," she noted. "And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them."

"So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" Kim continued. "That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s**t. And they're not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we'll have those conversations."

"I'll be so prepared. But until then, I'll do anything to keep their lives as normal as possible," she added.

In the comments section, some fans sent support for the reality TV star. "I didn't need this interview because I never doubted that Kim has been silent because Kanye is the father of her children. Period," the fan wrote. "But for the others who didn't understand her silence .. thank you for this. Kim has 4 babies under 10. You go Kim. Protect your babies as you see fit!"

"I enjoyed this interview. You can tell she's going through some things mentally. We need to give her some grace. She's still human and a mother," another fan added. "Can't judge a book by its cover she's human & is learning from her mistakes & is on her own journey just like everyone else & Angie's energy is the reason why she is successful in her own life as well…sending [heart]to the both of them."

Gushing over the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, one person noted, "Kim is so down to earth in this interview. She is a mother, a woman. And Human. And I respect her for it all. Thank you Angie for this phenomenal interview." Another comment, meanwhile, read, "What a great woman. So much respect for how she carries herself with everything she goes through on the daily that the majority of other human beings would not be able to handle in the slightest, I hope one day she gets the peace she deserves."

The interview arrived after a source revealed insight into Kim and Ye's co-parenting relationship. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on," the insider told E! News in early December. "Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

As the source went on to say, "He will always be a part of their lives and she will help facilitate that. She absolutely wants to include him in important events in the kids' lives and makes every effort."

