Julia Fox Insinuates Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date

The 'Uncut Gems' actress, who was previously in a romantic relationship with Kanye West, reveal the best date she's ever been on with a fellow celebrity on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has spilled the tea about her dating life. When appearing on "Watch What Happens Live", the "Uncut Gems" star insinuated that Drake was her best celebrity date.

In the Wednesday, January 4 episode of the show, host Andy Cohen asked Julia to reveal the best date she's ever been on with a fellow celebrity. In response, she said, "I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags. It was just great."

While she "really, really can't say" who it was, Julia replied "maybe" after Andy said many Twitter users believed she was talking about Drake. The 32-year-old added, "[You] shouldn't have given me that shot."

Romance rumors between Julia and Drake emerged in early 2022 when she was dating his then-nemesis, Kanye West. The actress, however, already shut down the speculations.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," she said of the four-time Grammy winner in a February 2022 episode of her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast. "Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

"I feel like they've squashed their issues," Julia went on noting. "Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

Julia additionally revealed that she hung out with Drake long before she became an item with his former nemesis Kanye. "That was fully 2020, like, two years ago," she pointed out.

