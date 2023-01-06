 

Julia Fox Insinuates Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date

Julia Fox Insinuates Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date
Cover Images/AdMedia/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' actress, who was previously in a romantic relationship with Kanye West, reveal the best date she's ever been on with a fellow celebrity on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has spilled the tea about her dating life. When appearing on "Watch What Happens Live", the "Uncut Gems" star insinuated that Drake was her best celebrity date.

In the Wednesday, January 4 episode of the show, host Andy Cohen asked Julia to reveal the best date she's ever been on with a fellow celebrity. In response, she said, "I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags. It was just great."

While she "really, really can't say" who it was, Julia replied "maybe" after Andy said many Twitter users believed she was talking about Drake. The 32-year-old added, "[You] shouldn't have given me that shot."

  Editors' Pick

Romance rumors between Julia and Drake emerged in early 2022 when she was dating his then-nemesis, Kanye West. The actress, however, already shut down the speculations.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," she said of the four-time Grammy winner in a February 2022 episode of her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast. "Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

"I feel like they've squashed their issues," Julia went on noting. "Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

Julia additionally revealed that she hung out with Drake long before she became an item with his former nemesis Kanye. "That was fully 2020, like, two years ago," she pointed out.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Damar Hamlin Shows 'Remarkable Improvement' Despite Being in Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest
Related Posts
Julia Fox Breaks Silence on Whether She Was Kanye West's Dominatrix

Julia Fox Breaks Silence on Whether She Was Kanye West's Dominatrix

Julia Fox Apparently Shows Support to Kim Kardashian Amid Balenciaga Backlash

Julia Fox Apparently Shows Support to Kim Kardashian Amid Balenciaga Backlash

Julia Fox Makes NSFW Revelation of Kanye West's Private Part

Julia Fox Makes NSFW Revelation of Kanye West's Private Part

Julia Fox Claims She Dated Kanye West to Help Friend Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce Battle

Julia Fox Claims She Dated Kanye West to Help Friend Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce Battle

Latest News
Prince Harry Went to Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died in Effort to Find Closure
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Went to Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died in Effort to Find Closure

Scott Caan Encouraged by His Father to Hit His Bullies
  • Jan 06, 2023

Scott Caan Encouraged by His Father to Hit His Bullies

Julia Fox Insinuates Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date
  • Jan 06, 2023

Julia Fox Insinuates Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date

Prince Harry Got Teary Eyes When Contacting Princess Diana Through Psychic
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Got Teary Eyes When Contacting Princess Diana Through Psychic

Damar Hamlin Shows 'Remarkable Improvement' Despite Being in Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest
  • Jan 06, 2023

Damar Hamlin Shows 'Remarkable Improvement' Despite Being in Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest

Joe Biden Reaches Out to Damar Hamlin's Family Amid His Hospitalization
  • Jan 06, 2023

Joe Biden Reaches Out to Damar Hamlin's Family Amid His Hospitalization

Most Read
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben
Celebrity

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard