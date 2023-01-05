 

Jeremy Renner's Chest Collapsed in Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner's Chest Collapsed in Snowplough Accident
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

New details about the injuries suffered by the 'Hawkeye' actor have emerged, claiming the star had 'extreme difficulty' breathing because of his collapsed chest.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner was allegedly left with a collapsed chest and crushed torso in his snowplough accident. The "Hawkeye" actor is hospitalized in a critical but stable condition after being run over by his own Snowcat machine while helping a family member free their stuck car on New Year's Day, January 1, 2023.

According to TMZ, the 911 emergency log - which includes notes from the call - states Jeremy was "moaning in the background of the call" and experienced heavy bleeding from his head, as well as other injuries. Rumor has it, the star was "completely crushed" by the Snowcat and had "extreme difficulty" breathing. It's also stated the right side of his chest collapsed while his upper torso was crushed.

  Editors' Pick

Although Jeremy stated he was "too messed up" to reply at length, he shared a brief update on Instagram as he thanked fans for their support. Alongside a photo of his bruised face, he wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words. [Prayer emoji]. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The 51-year-old actor's spokesperson has said he is "making positive progress," adding, "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

Jeremy's accident happened near the actor's home in Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe, Nevada, after it was hit by severe weather over the New Year. He reportedly suffered blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs, with a doctor neighbour said to have created a makeshift tourniquet as they waited for an emergency team.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Fox Breaks Silence on Whether She Was Kanye West's Dominatrix

Prince Harry and William 'Begged' King Charles Not to Marry Camilla After Princess Diana's Death
Related Posts
Jeremy Renner Shows Injuries in 1st Photo After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Shows Injuries in 1st Photo After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital After Snowplow Ran Over His Leg, Facing 'Extensive' Injuries

Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital After Snowplow Ran Over His Leg, Facing 'Extensive' Injuries

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Latest News
Prince Harry and William 'Begged' King Charles Not to Marry Camilla After Princess Diana's Death
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry and William 'Begged' King Charles Not to Marry Camilla After Princess Diana's Death

Jeremy Renner's Chest Collapsed in Snowplough Accident
  • Jan 05, 2023

Jeremy Renner's Chest Collapsed in Snowplough Accident

Julia Fox Breaks Silence on Whether She Was Kanye West's Dominatrix
  • Jan 05, 2023

Julia Fox Breaks Silence on Whether She Was Kanye West's Dominatrix

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair
  • Jan 05, 2023

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

Harry, Meghan May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation as He Refuses to Make First Move to Reconcile
  • Jan 05, 2023

Harry, Meghan May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation as He Refuses to Make First Move to Reconcile

'The Bachelor' Has Revealed 30 Women Vying for Zach Shallcross' Heart in Season 27
  • Jan 05, 2023

'The Bachelor' Has Revealed 30 Women Vying for Zach Shallcross' Heart in Season 27

Most Read
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben
Celebrity

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Chad Ochocinco Defends Wearing the Same Outfit for 3 Days in a Row

Chad Ochocinco Defends Wearing the Same Outfit for 3 Days in a Row

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss