Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice may be caught wearing a fake designer swimsuit. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was accused of modeling fake Chanel bikini in one of her Instagram pictures taken during her current vacay in Tulum, Mexico.

The eyebrow-raising photo featured the reality TV star rocking a black two-piece with Chanel's double-C monogram on the top. "Tulum," so the Bravo personality captioned the Tuesday, January 3 post.

Fan account @therealbadfashions, however, claimed that the bikini was fake. "We love alleged designer inspired swimwear here!" the account wrote on Wednesday after resharing Teresa's snap. "Also, before I hear 'it has a tag' … you really think that if someone can allegedly copy a design, the same can't happen to a tag? It's 2023 babes, not 1923."

Immediately, Internet users swarmed the comments section to share their opinion on the matter. "I don't even think Chanel sells bikinis like this," one person said. Another user accused Teresa, "She ironed on that 'CC' herself."

"Chanel doesn't even make this bikini, they made a different one that has the entire word 'Chanel' across the bottom of the bikini top," someone else echoed the sentiment. "Does Chanel even make cheap bikinis like this? I highly doubt it," one other added.

"Omg the Cs look so bad!!" one fan exclaimed. Meanwhile, another user questioned, "I don't understand, these women have money but why do they buy fakes?!"

The accusations arrived just days after the same fan account exposed Teresa's husband Luis Ruelas for allegedly giving fake Cartier bracelets to her four daughters. The account pointed out that the brand logo on the box looked different. "Why is the Cartier logo off-center?" the account's creator questioned, before making fun of how Gia Giudice pronounced Cartier.

In response to that, the Giudice family's lawyer suggested people to focus on something else. "I think in the spirit of what Christmas is really all about, people's focus should be elsewhere and not on something silly like this," James Leonard told Page Six. "That being said, the girls are very happy with their bracelets and grateful to have received them."

