 

Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'

Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

A fan account exposes the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' for allegedly modeling a fake Chanel bikini in one of her Instagram pictures taken during her current vacay in Tulum, Mexico.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice may be caught wearing a fake designer swimsuit. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was accused of modeling fake Chanel bikini in one of her Instagram pictures taken during her current vacay in Tulum, Mexico.

The eyebrow-raising photo featured the reality TV star rocking a black two-piece with Chanel's double-C monogram on the top. "Tulum," so the Bravo personality captioned the Tuesday, January 3 post.

Fan account @therealbadfashions, however, claimed that the bikini was fake. "We love alleged designer inspired swimwear here!" the account wrote on Wednesday after resharing Teresa's snap. "Also, before I hear 'it has a tag' … you really think that if someone can allegedly copy a design, the same can't happen to a tag? It's 2023 babes, not 1923."

  Editors' Pick

Immediately, Internet users swarmed the comments section to share their opinion on the matter. "I don't even think Chanel sells bikinis like this," one person said. Another user accused Teresa, "She ironed on that 'CC' herself."

"Chanel doesn't even make this bikini, they made a different one that has the entire word 'Chanel' across the bottom of the bikini top," someone else echoed the sentiment. "Does Chanel even make cheap bikinis like this? I highly doubt it," one other added.

"Omg the Cs look so bad!!" one fan exclaimed. Meanwhile, another user questioned, "I don't understand, these women have money but why do they buy fakes?!"

The accusations arrived just days after the same fan account exposed Teresa's husband Luis Ruelas for allegedly giving fake Cartier bracelets to her four daughters. The account pointed out that the brand logo on the box looked different. "Why is the Cartier logo off-center?" the account's creator questioned, before making fun of how Gia Giudice pronounced Cartier.

In response to that, the Giudice family's lawyer suggested people to focus on something else. "I think in the spirit of what Christmas is really all about, people's focus should be elsewhere and not on something silly like this," James Leonard told Page Six. "That being said, the girls are very happy with their bracelets and grateful to have received them."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Teresa Giudice Plans to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 Amid Feud With Melissa and Joe Gorga

Teresa Giudice Plans to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 Amid Feud With Melissa and Joe Gorga

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts

Teresa Giudice Shares Advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley Ahead of Prison Sentences

Teresa Giudice Shares Advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley Ahead of Prison Sentences

Teresa Giudice Addresses Backlash Over Balenciaga Sweater: I'm 'Embarrassed'

Teresa Giudice Addresses Backlash Over Balenciaga Sweater: I'm 'Embarrassed'

Latest News
Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Lil Keed's Cause of Death Revealed After His Mom Shut Down Painful 'Lies'

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
  • Jan 05, 2023

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors
  • Jan 05, 2023

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors

Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'
  • Jan 05, 2023

Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'

Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle
  • Jan 05, 2023

Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career
  • Jan 05, 2023

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career

Most Read
Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field
Celebrity

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss