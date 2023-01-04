 

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker teases his return to music by sharing a screenshot of an article about Eminem being the most-watched rapper on YouTube in 2022 with 5 billion views.

AceShowbiz - Is 50 Cent's hiatus from music coming to an end? The "In Da Club" hitmaker teased his return to the rap game while praising his pal Eminem over the latter's recent achievement.

Making use of Instagram, Fif shared a screenshot of an article about Eminem being the most-watched rapper on YouTube in 2022 with 5 billion views. In the caption, he wrote, "That's my Boy, Im gonna remind people i'm nice this year. New Music. New Tv. New movie. let's go!"

It remains to be seen whether the "Power" star/creator will release an album. However, his last project "Animal Ambition" arrived back in 2014 and it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

In December 2021, however, Fif divulged that he would release one last album before his retirement. "Smile my next album might be my last," he wrote alongside a clip of his performance in Las Vegas.

"I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don't believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i'm nobody's favorite Smh," the 47-year-old, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, added. "Nah. I'm Top 10 dead or alive and i'm not done."

Fast forward to February 13, 2022, 50 Cent made a surprise appearance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show. He joined the likes of Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

At the big game, which took place SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, 50 Cent spit a few bars from his 2003 mega-hit "In Da Club". During the show, he rapped his verse while hanging upside down in a white tank top and black pants.

