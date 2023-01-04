 

Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake

Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake
Instagram
Music

Quentin shares his story in an interview with Vlad TV as he discusses Meek Mill, who exposed him as Drake's ghostwriter during the rapper's feud with the Canadian Grammy winner.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quentin Miller has gotten candid about his experience of being Drake's ghostwriter. In a new interview, the producer said he has never gotten a "single check" from songs he wrote for the "Certified Lover Boy" artist.

Quentin shared his story in an interview with Vlad TV. He started by discussing Meek Mill, who exposed him as Drake's ghostwriter during his feud with the Canadian rap star.

"It was like I didn't matter. Like, f**k this guy. Even with [DJ Drama] and them, you know, like, throwing my whole life on the backburner," Quentin said. "Just to get at a n***a, like, but what about me? What about me taking care of my family and the fact that I put my whole life into this s**t."

  Editors' Pick

"I'm workin' with a n***a that, literally, was about to change my life, you know? Even though, you know, I was in my horrible, horrible, horrible publishing situation with Tricky [Stewart]," he continued. "So, I never got a publishing check off of any Drake songs."

DJ Vlad interjected to confirm whether it was true. In response, Quentin emphasized, "No, I never got a single publishing check off any songs. I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation, because Tricky wouldn't let me go and I didn't get out that deal until 2019-2022, and I signed in 2011."

"And they wouldn't let me out, I had to let go of a lot of sh**t just to get out. But even while I was in it, I never got a publishing check or nothing, I was just grinding it out, hoping that one day, or that one song, working with that one artist is going to change something," he further elaborated. "And it was the Drake thing, but it just didn't change anything."

You can share this post!

You might also like

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

Phoebe Bridgers Mourning Death of Her Father
Related Posts
Quentin Miller Puts the Blame on Nicki Minaj Over Meek Mill Fight

Quentin Miller Puts the Blame on Nicki Minaj Over Meek Mill Fight

Quentin Miller Still Suffering After Meek Mill Dragged Him Into Drake Feud: 'Give Me Opportunity'

Quentin Miller Still Suffering After Meek Mill Dragged Him Into Drake Feud: 'Give Me Opportunity'

Latest News
Phoebe Bridgers Mourning Death of Her Father
  • Jan 04, 2023

Phoebe Bridgers Mourning Death of Her Father

Elle King Suffers Amnesia and Post-Concussion Syndrome After Falling Down the Stairs
  • Jan 04, 2023

Elle King Suffers Amnesia and Post-Concussion Syndrome After Falling Down the Stairs

Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake
  • Jan 04, 2023

Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music
  • Jan 04, 2023

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

Al Roker's 'Today' Return Date Announced
  • Jan 04, 2023

Al Roker's 'Today' Return Date Announced

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair
  • Jan 04, 2023

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Most Read
Janet Jackson Follows In Beyonce's Steps in Implementing 'MeToo' Checks for Upcoming Tour
Music

Janet Jackson Follows In Beyonce's Steps in Implementing 'MeToo' Checks for Upcoming Tour

Rolling Stone Defends Its Controversial 'Greatest Singers' List After Celine Dion Snub

Rolling Stone Defends Its Controversial 'Greatest Singers' List After Celine Dion Snub

Aretha Franklin Named Greatest Singer of All Time

Aretha Franklin Named Greatest Singer of All Time

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200

The Weeknd Left Shocked After 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song

The Weeknd Left Shocked After 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song

NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon

NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music

50 Cent Praises Eminem While Hinting at Return to Music