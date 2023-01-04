Quentin Miller Claims He's Never Gotten 'Single Check' From Songs He Wrote for Drake

Instagram Music

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quentin Miller has gotten candid about his experience of being Drake's ghostwriter. In a new interview, the producer said he has never gotten a "single check" from songs he wrote for the "Certified Lover Boy" artist.

Quentin shared his story in an interview with Vlad TV. He started by discussing Meek Mill, who exposed him as Drake's ghostwriter during his feud with the Canadian rap star.

"It was like I didn't matter. Like, f**k this guy. Even with [DJ Drama] and them, you know, like, throwing my whole life on the backburner," Quentin said. "Just to get at a n***a, like, but what about me? What about me taking care of my family and the fact that I put my whole life into this s**t."

"I'm workin' with a n***a that, literally, was about to change my life, you know? Even though, you know, I was in my horrible, horrible, horrible publishing situation with Tricky [Stewart]," he continued. "So, I never got a publishing check off of any Drake songs."

DJ Vlad interjected to confirm whether it was true. In response, Quentin emphasized, "No, I never got a single publishing check off any songs. I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation, because Tricky wouldn't let me go and I didn't get out that deal until 2019-2022, and I signed in 2011."

"And they wouldn't let me out, I had to let go of a lot of sh**t just to get out. But even while I was in it, I never got a publishing check or nothing, I was just grinding it out, hoping that one day, or that one song, working with that one artist is going to change something," he further elaborated. "And it was the Drake thing, but it just didn't change anything."

