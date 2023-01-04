 

Al Roker's 'Today' Return Date Announced

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
TV

co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reveal on the NBC morning show that the weatherman is set to be back to work this Friday, January 6 after being absent since November.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Al Roker is returning to "Today". The 68-year-old weatherman has been absent from the show since November after being hospitalized with a blood clot in his leg that travelled to his lungs but his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were delighted to announce on Tuesday, January 3, that he'll be back on the NBC morning show on Friday, January 6.

Savannah said, "We have some great news to share this morning. Al is coming back to the show." Hoda added, "He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He'll be in his seat right where he belongs. We cannot wait for that."

Savannah concluded, "Not the same without Al. Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning."

Al made an appearance on the show via videolink last month and admitted his health issues, which saw him return to hospital after being released in time for Thanksgiving, had proven to be a "tough slog."

He said, "It's been a tough slog, I'm not gonna deny this. It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries. I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back. I feel good. I feel strong. Every day I feel a little bit better."

Al's health battles hit headlines in November when he explained his temporary absence on the NBC morning show. He told his Instagram followers, "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

Al's health woes forced him to miss Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

The broadcaster, who has Courtney, 35, with first wife Alice Bell, and Leila, 24, and Nicolas, 20, with second spouse Deborah Roberts, has been open about his health struggles over the years, including an emergency carpal tunnel surgical procedure in 2018 and a hip replacement the following year.

In November 2020, he shared a prostate cancer diagnosis with viewers, warning the disease, which he beat after surgery, was "a little aggressive" despite him catching it early.

